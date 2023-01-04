‘Shanghai Bund’ Composer Passes Away At 92, He Wrote Many Famous TVB Drama Theme Songs

‘Shanghai Bund’ Composer Joseph Koo Passes Away In Vancouver, Canada

As far as Hong Kong (HK) drama theme songs go, Shanghai Bund (上海滩) is arguably one of the most recognisable.

Sadly, Joseph Koo (顾嘉辉) – the composer behind the iconic tune – passed away on Tuesday (3 Jan) aged 92.

Besides Shanghai Bund, the composer-cum-composer was also the brains behind the theme songs of countless other TVB dramas, such as The Legend of the Condor Heroes (射雕英雄传) and The Swordsman (笑傲江湖).

According to HK news outlet RTHK, Joseph Koo passed away on Tuesday (3 Jan) in Vancouver aged 92.

The decorated composer reportedly died from an illness, but his exact cause of death remains unclear at the time of reporting.

After graduating from the Berklee College of Music in the 1960s, Koo started working in movie studios in HK.

He subsequently joined TVB as Director of Music in the 1970s and started composing hundreds of iconic tunes, ranging from Cantopop songs to TV theme songs.

During this time, Koo also collaborated with lyricist James Wong Jim (黄湛森). Wong passed away in 2004 after battling lung cancer.

Koo reportedly retired and moved to Canada about two decades after joining TVB. However, he continued making periodic appearances in Hong Kong, including as a conductor for Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra concerts.

Composer of countless TVB drama theme songs

Koo’s most notable work was probably Shanghai Bund (上海滩), the theme song of the 1980s HK drama that goes by the same name.

The song was first performed by Francis Yip (叶丽仪) and reused for the film Shanghai Grand (新上海滩), sung by Andy Lau (刘德华).

Koo was also the composer behind Game of Death (死亡遊戲), the theme song accompanying Bruce Lee’s last and incomplete film of the same name.

Other notable works by Koo include the theme songs of The Legend of the Condor Heroes (射雕英雄传), The Swordsman (笑傲江湖), and Lion Rock ( 狮子山下).

Our condolences go out to Koo’s family during his difficult time. We’re sure his legacy will live on through the countless tunes that he composed.

