Ketchup Popsicle Released In Canada Is ‘Tomato’ Handle, Even For Adventurous Eaters

Ketchup Popsicle From Canada Could Make You Lose Your Chill

Most Singaporeans love any cold treat because of the hot sweltering weather. However, this strange snack from Canada could potentially make you change your mind.

Canadian brand French’s recently launched a ketchup popsicle that’s literally is the frozen version of the classic condiment.

While some foodies were grossed out by the bizarre creation others seemed willing to give it a try.

Ketchup popsicle launched in Canada

In collaboration with Happy Pops, which specialises in popsicles, French’s recently launch a dessert version of the classic condiment, ketchup.

Made with 100% Canadian tomatoes, this popsicle may be too much to handle even for adventurous eaters.

Much like a bottle of ketchup, the ‘Frenchsicle’ is made up of an intriguing combination of tomato juice, tomato ketchup, cayenne pepper sauce, and rim salt.

Despite many of our first impressions, the brand claimed that the concoction is refreshingly savoury and sweet.

DIY ketchup popsicle with online recipe

Bad news for those who are game to try it — French’s ketchup popsicle is only available in Canada for now.

However, thrill-seeking foodies can recreate it at home by following the recipe that the brand has shared online.

All you need to do is whisk tomato juice, ketchup, and hot sauce until it’s blended well.

Next, place the mixture into popsicle moulds and freeze for eight hours or until solid. You can also sprinkle bits of Caesar Rim to enhance its flavour.

Check out this website to view the complete recipe, as well as its recommended list of ingredients.

An intriguing new popsicle flavour

Though this ketchup popsicle may seem like a controversial dessert, it’s hard to deny that it’s an interesting combination.

Even if you can’t try the original version, perhaps you can whip up such popsicles with mum by your side. During scorching hot weather, this dessert could be your lifesaver.

