KL Café Has Minion Ice Creams & Pastries, Drop By To Say ‘Bello’ For Desserts

KL Café Crème De La Crème Has Minion Desserts & Merch Until 31 Aug

When it was the early 2010s and Minions were dominating theatres, we were all obsessed with these annoyingly cute, gibberish-speaking yellow blobs at some point.

If you’re still very much in love with these creatures, a café in Kuala Lumpur (KL) has special themed desserts designed after the adorable characters.

Fans of the fuzzy little characters can head on down to the eatery to savour ice creams and pastries shaped exactly like Bob from the movies.

If that’s not enough, the cozy café is also selling Minion-themed merchandise in the form of stickers and cooler bags.

Do note that the offer is only available until 31 Aug.

Cosy Minion-style café in KL

During this period, Crème De La Crème’s (CDLC) outlets across KL have transformed into a world full of Minions just for superfans of the franchise.

Step into any of the eateries and you’ll feel right at home with Bob, Kevin, Otto and Stuart.

With furniture plastered with the smiling faces of the loveable creatures, the Minions are never far from CDLC.

There are even pillows provided on benches for the comfort of patrons.

Ice creams, cakes & pastries shaped like Minions

On to the real treat of the café — the various ice creams and cakes made in the likeness of the Minions.

For a limited period, CDLC has decided to offer a mouthwatering array of pastries designed in the exact colour and shape of a Minion.

Not only that, but each of the delicacies also has special names in the spirit of the Minions.

For instance, these are the cakes, ice creams, and ice cream cakes you will be able to order at CDLC:

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nana

BEE DO BEE DO BEE DO

Bello Kevin!

Bello Otto!

Tara, tropa!

Me want Banana!

Tualaliloo Ti Amo

On top of laughing as you make your order, even a single one of these menu items is bound to be a treat to remember. To top off your picture-perfect experience, don’t forget to take that one shot just for the ‘gram.

Specially designed Minion merchandise & collectable sticker set

Of course, no Minion experience is complete without exclusive merchandise.

CDLC is selling specially designed merchandise until 31 Aug. Cooler bags with a Minion-style print is available for purchase, along with collectable sticker sets.

These items are worth showing off, and you’d be hard-pressed to get them anywhere else.

Here’s how to get there

CDLC has four cafés across KL, with a fifth one opening in Sunway Pyramid on 6 Aug.

Its biggest outlet is in Uptown Damansara and is just a five-minute walk from the Kawasan Perumahan Jalan Rimba Riang 9/4 bus station.

Crème De La Crème – Uptown Damansara

Address: 35G, Ground Floor, Jalan SS21/60 Damansara Utama (Uptown), 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 12pm to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 12pm to 12am from Friday to Saturday

Contact No: +60 3 7494 0735

Buses 780 and T801 will also take you along the route where the cafe is located at.

If you have friends and family who are crazy about Minions, this eatery is perfect for you. Just remember to shout out, “Bello!” when you’re ordering dessert.

