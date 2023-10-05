South Korean Volleyball Player Shin Ji-Eun Steals Limelight At Asian Games, Flawless Complexion Wins Over Fans

South Korean Volleyball Player Shin Ji-Eun Stuns Fans With Flawless Complexion

Fans gush over South Korean beach volleyball player

Shin’s toned physique and proportions might even give some models a run for their money.

Shin looks equally stunning away from the beach, and could easily pass off as a K-pop star.

Shin Ji-Eun knocked out of Asian Games after losing 4 preliminary matches

Unfortunately for her fans, Shin and her partner Kim Seyeon lost all four of their preliminary matches and bowed out early from the Asian Games.

Following her early exit from the competition, Shin took to Instagram to thank her coach.

She also described her opportunity to represent Korea in the Asian Games as a “dream” but acknowledged that she was lacking in experience.

The Instagram post has since turned into a gathering ‘site’ for fans, who left encouraging comments to cheer her on.

This Instagram user even said that Shin was her gateway to the sport of beach volleyball and promised to be her fan in the future.

Hopefully, the 22-year-old will continue to work hard in her sport and do her country proud.

Featured image adapted from @ww.grace.kr on Instagram.