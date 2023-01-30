Shopee Parent Company To Expand Operations In M’sia, Will Create More Than 2,000 Job Opportunities

Shopee To Increase Business Operations In Malaysia After Layoffs Last Year

Last year, Shopee conducted three rounds of layoffs in Singapore, citing the need to optimise operating efficiency.

Now, the e-commerce giant is looking to expand, with its parent company Sea increasing operations in Malaysia.

The expansion, which includes the opening of a new mega warehouse in Klang, will reportedly create more than 2,000 job opportunities.

Shopee parent company expands business operations in Malaysia

In a Facebook post, Malaysia’s Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, shared that Sea will be increasing its investments in Malaysia.

He learned the “good news” during his visit to Shopee’s headquarters in Singapore on Sunday (29 Jan).

The expansion plans include the opening of a cloud computing centre in Kulai, Johor, as well as a mega logistics warehouse in Bukit Raja, Klang.

In a statement by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the cloud computing project will be housed in a three-story green facility and is targeted for completion by the first quarter of 2024, The Star reported.

The building will boast 24 data hall suites, mechanical and engineering rooms, office space, as well as storage and parking facilities.

Shopee to have new warehouse in Klang

The “two-storey, 1.4-million sq ft warehouse” in Bukit Raja, on the other hand, will be “an integrated hi-tech logistics park equipped with cloud infrastructure”.

It is set to be “among the biggest logistics warehouses” in the country, the statement said.

According to Bernama, Mr Tengku Zafrul said that both projects are likely to create over 2,000 new jobs for Malaysians.

This will also help to “upskill (their) human capital while enhancing national productivity and competitiveness in the long run”.

Sea’s co-founder and group chief operating officer Gang Ye called the expansion as a significant development for the local digital ecosystem.

Expressing his gratitude for the ministry’s support, he said, “Our aim is to enable and support the growth of the overall ecosystem, empowering more players to benefit from the opportunities that this will create.”

Featured image adapted from CapitaLand.