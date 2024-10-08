2 shophouses collapse in Little India, ‘loud blast’ reportedly heard

Featured Latest News Singapore

SCDF officers rescued someone trapped on the 2nd floor of one of the shophouses.

By - 8 Oct 2024, 11:44 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

2 Little India shophouses collapse after alleged loud blast, 6 injured

A pair of two-storey shophouses in Little India partially collapsed at about 1.30am on Tuesday (8 Oct).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident which occurred at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road.

Photos shared by SCDF showed debris covering the alleyway behind the buildings. The walls and roof of the buildings appeared to have collapsed.

shophouses collapse

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

SCDF firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of 84 Syed Alwi Road using a ladder.

The person ended up trapped as the staircase was blocked.

The SCDF also commenced a search to determine if anyone was trapped under the debris.

They deployed two search dogs and a drone to assist in the rescue operation.

shophouses collapse

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

Ultimately, SCDF officers did not find anyone trapped under the rubble.

Paramedics assessed six people for minor injuries. Two of them were sent to Singapore General Hospital.

shophouses collapse

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

As several passers-by reported hearing a “loud blast”, SCDF also deployed a “firefighting machine” as a precaution.

Shattered glass strewn across Syed Alwi Road

Facebook user Qristal Adrianna filmed a video of the incident in front of the partially collapsed shophouses.

An awning at a restaurant had been knocked off and shattered glass shards covered the ground.

Source: Qristal Adrianna on Facebook

Ms Qristal Adrianna also alleged hearing an “explosion” from the restaurant.

“There was a loud, loud explosion… I thought it was a bomb,” she said, speculating that it was likely to have been a gas explosion.

Source: Qristal Adrianna on Facebook

A police car responded to the scene in the video.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement on the incident.

Also read: Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings, 7 students & teachers injured

Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings, 7 students & teachers injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author