2 shophouses collapse in Little India, ‘loud blast’ reportedly heard

2 Little India shophouses collapse after alleged loud blast, 6 injured

A pair of two-storey shophouses in Little India partially collapsed at about 1.30am on Tuesday (8 Oct).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident which occurred at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road.

Photos shared by SCDF showed debris covering the alleyway behind the buildings. The walls and roof of the buildings appeared to have collapsed.

SCDF firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of 84 Syed Alwi Road using a ladder.

The person ended up trapped as the staircase was blocked.

The SCDF also commenced a search to determine if anyone was trapped under the debris.

They deployed two search dogs and a drone to assist in the rescue operation.

Ultimately, SCDF officers did not find anyone trapped under the rubble.

Paramedics assessed six people for minor injuries. Two of them were sent to Singapore General Hospital.

As several passers-by reported hearing a “loud blast”, SCDF also deployed a “firefighting machine” as a precaution.

Shattered glass strewn across Syed Alwi Road

Facebook user Qristal Adrianna filmed a video of the incident in front of the partially collapsed shophouses.

An awning at a restaurant had been knocked off and shattered glass shards covered the ground.

Ms Qristal Adrianna also alleged hearing an “explosion” from the restaurant.

“There was a loud, loud explosion… I thought it was a bomb,” she said, speculating that it was likely to have been a gas explosion.

A police car responded to the scene in the video.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement on the incident.

