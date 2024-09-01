Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings, 7 students & teachers injured

Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings
Attendees were sent into a state of panic after the collapse of the ceiling of an auditorium in Yasothon Province, Thailand on 29 August.
At the time, there was an evaluation of educational institutions participated by government officials, school administrators, teachers, and students.
The incident, which left seven people injured, was reportedly due to an accumulation of bird droppings on the old ceiling.
Students and teachers injured
A video of the event showed students and teachers being escorted out of the auditorium, covered in dust.
Despite only a small portion of the ceiling collapsing, a thick layer of dust covered the floor.
An initial report by Thairath stated that four people were injured, but a follow-up report says that seven people actually suffered injuries from the incident.
They sustained bruises to their heads, arms, and legs, but no one was seriously hurt, Khaosod reported.
Ceiling collapse caused by accumulated bird droppings
An investigation suggested that the ceiling collapse was caused by the many pigeons living under the roof, which defecate a lot, causing a significant weight buildup.
Kham Kheun Kaeo District Chief Anusit Buahung also mentioned that the auditorium had been used for 100 years, leading to age damage.
Pigeons had been living there for several years, though few people paid attention to them.
A budget request for repairs has been submitted and is currently pending approval.
Featured image adapted from Thairath
