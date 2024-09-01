Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings, 7 students & teachers injured

Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings

Attendees were sent into a state of panic after the collapse of the ceiling of an auditorium in Yasothon Province, Thailand on 29 August.

At the time, there was an evaluation of educational institutions participated by government officials, school administrators, teachers, and students.

The incident, which left seven people injured, was reportedly due to an accumulation of bird droppings on the old ceiling.