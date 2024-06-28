Delhi Airport roof collapses due to heavy rain, 1 killed & at least 8 injured

1 killed after Delhi Airport roof collapses due to heavy rain on 28 June

A person died after a portion of the roof at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1) collapsed due to heavy rain on Friday (28 June) morning.

Videos and photos circulating online show cars getting crushed by a collapsed pillars.

All flights departing from the terminal were suspended at one point.

Terminal’s roof collapses under heavy rainfall

According to Delhi Airport’s statement on X, a portion of the canopy at the departure forecourt of Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed as a result of heavy rain at about 5am on 28 June.

One person reportedly died as a result.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services said at least eight others were injured, reported Al Jazeera

All departing flights from T1 were cancelled until 2pm local time. Check-in counters were also closed for safety reasons.

“We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement reads.

Delhi Airport announced that a compensation of 2 million rupees (S$32,500) will be given to the family of the deceased, while those injured will receive 300,000 rupees (S$4,876).

At 2pm local time, Delhi Airport updated all Indigo and Spicejet flights departing and arriving from T1 are being “rescheduled”.

Videos & photos show cars smashed by huge pillars

Videos and photos circulating on social media show cars parked along Terminal 1’s entrance crushed by huge pillars.

According to BBC, Delhi has experienced heavy rains since Thursday (27 June). The downpour has flooded several roads, causing major traffic disruptions.

However, the heavy rain is not expected to abate — India’s meteorological department said the city is expected to see “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over the weekend.

Featured image adapted from @mshahi0024 on X.