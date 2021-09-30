Shycocan Virus Attenuation Device Neutralises Viruses At Home & Office

Covid-19 has drastically changed the way we live, and now, Singapore is learning to live with the virus.

Apart from wearing masks and safe distancing, many of us have grown accustomed to the germaphobe lifestyle. This means regularly disinfecting our homes and office spaces in hopes of minimising infection risks.

But no matter how often we sanitise, we can never tell if the virus has entered our abodes. For some peace of mind, you can consider investing in a virus neutralisation device called Shycocan.

The revolutionary tech helps safeguards against viruses in enclosed spaces. Be it at home or in the office, you can lepak and work in peace knowing that your air is purified.

Here’s how you can protect your young kids, elders and employees—while reducing hours spent on cleaning and manual disinfection.

Shycocan disables 99.9% of viruses

In the Covid-19 era, surely, we can recall hearing our parents telling us to wash our hands or bathe right away once we’ve reached home.

Mum has also probably increased the frequency of mopping and wiping to ensure hygiene levels at home are top-notch. Now, rather than spending more hours cleaning, you can save time and protect your home effectively with a virus attenuation device.

Attenuation essentially means the weakening and disabling of harmful viruses. And Shycocan proclaims to do the job well by disabling up to 99.9% of viruses in enclosed spaces.

You can choose to mount it on a wall, as seen below.

Or place it atop high shelves.

More importantly, it can also help drastically reduce the risk of Covid-19, which we may unknowingly risk bringing home due to its highly infectious nature.

Protection for areas up to 100 sq m per device

Here are some of Shycocan’s notable benefits:

100% safe for humans, animals and the environment

No consumables

Protects up to 100 sq m

Plug & play for easy installation

Similar to a 40-watt light bulb, the device can run for 24 hours at only $0.20 per day.

Image courtesy of Shycocan

Despite its small size, it can cover areas up to 100 sq m, so you’re sure your living room is safe for your kids and elders just like the good ‘ol days.

Much like private homes, companies or schools can also install this device in meeting rooms, classrooms, offices, factories, and other public spaces.

Eliminate viruses with zero effort

While we tend to clean our homes the traditional way such as using antibacterial wipes or cloth soaked with soap water, Shycocan employs a scientific approach.

For starters, Shycocan works by emitting photons that create an electron cloud in an indoor area. The negatively charged electrons can negate the positively charged S-protein of Covid-19, hence significantly reducing the risk of infection.

Here’s a diagram that explains how it works.

Shycocan uses photon-mediated electron emitters (PMEE) technology

Source

The cylindrical device neutralises all forms of harmful viruses and helps drastically cut down the risk of infection.

Create a safe space at home & in the office with Shycocan

With talk of Covid-19 being airborne, constant cleaning and squirting 60% alcohol all over your hands and surfaces is simply the first level of protection.

To better ensure everyone’s health and safety, you can also equip your home and office with an ‘armour’ – like an air purifier or a virus attenuation device – that safeguards your loved ones against invisible airborne threats.

Shycocan is available at $799 per unit and you can cop it from a Singapore equipment provider, USC Solutions.

Source

The investment will be worth it when you have peace of mind knowing that your home is a safe space.

You can learn more about USC Solutions by checking out their Facebook page or getting in touch via Whatsapp.

Having a safe sanctuary is important in the Covid-19 era

Pandemic-related fears may lead us to lose quality sleep and spend more time worrying about the present and future.

Things can feel out of control sometimes due to the evolving situation, but at the very least, you can be proactive in enhancing the protection of your loved ones and colleagues.

Investing in the right equipment will go a long way in ensuring that your home and workspace remain as safe sanctuaries.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Shycocan.

Featured image by MS News.