SIA Resumes Flights To Beijing On 30 Dec, Will Fly To City Once A Fortnight

SIA Resumes Flights To Beijing On 30 Dec After Almost 3 Years’ Hiatus Due To Covid-19

Since Covid-19 reared its ugly head, trips to mainland China have been off-limits.

This was either because they were the first country to be hit, or their strict quarantine rules that lingered even after the rest of the world opened up.

However, as the country slowly lifts their restrictions, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is also resuming flights to Beijing on Friday (30 Dec).

They will now fly to the city once a fortnight.

SIA flights to Beijing only on one Friday every two weeks

While SIA will bring back their services from Singapore to Beijing in a matter of days, it’ll only be on one Friday every two weeks, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Thus, after 30 Dec, the next direct flight from here to the Chinese capital on SIA will be on 13 Jan.

However, return flights from Beijing to Singapore have been operating twice a week since 27 Sep.

They run on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Flight prices are steep

If you’re planning to rush to Beijing, do take note that prices might be a little steep for now — up to more than S$4,000 for a return flight in the month of January.

A check on SIA’s website showed that flights to Beijing departing Singapore on 30 Dec and returning on 17 Jan cost S$2,561.70 — the cheapest for that month.

To return on 10 Jan would cost S$2,789.70.

To arrive in Singapore on 6 Jan would cost a whopping S$4,053.70 — the most expensive price for the month.

Revival ends almost 3-year hiatus

The Singapore-Beijing route was suspended by SIA on 28 Mar 2020 as Covid-19 spread across China and the world. according to ST.

Thus, its revival for the first time since then marks the end of an almost-three-year hiatus from the route.

SIA also has return flights to Shanghai twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

An SIA spokesman was quoted as saying that they also have return flights to Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiamen.

However, flights to and from Guangzhou remain suspended.

SIA will be ready when China opens further

SIA has said China is an important market for them.

Thus, they’ll continue to monitor travel demand. Where feasible, they’ll gradually resume flight services between Singapore and mainland China cities by working with the local authorities.

This is so they’ll be ready when the Chinese government opens the country further to the world.

Since China’s recent dramatic loosening of their previously draconian Covid-19 measures, cases have unfortunately ballooned.

Thus, do take care if you’re planning a long-awaited trip to the country.

