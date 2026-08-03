American-Thai former pop star sues SIA after wooden splinter from satay skewer allegedly damages her vocal chords

Former pop star suing Singapore Airlines over wooden splinter from satay skewer served on flight

A former child pop star is suing Singapore Airlines (SIA) after she allegedly suffered lasting vocal cord injuries from swallowing a jagged wooden splinter during an in-flight meal.

She had unknowingly done so after the splinter broke away from a chicken satay skewer.

Wooden splinter allegedly lodged in throat

According to a lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles federal court on 24 July, Briohny Smyth, 44, was travelling Business Class on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Los Angeles on 28 July, 2024.

The complaint stated that she was eating a chicken satay meal provided by the airline when a piece of the wooden skewer allegedly broke off and became lodged in her throat.

Ms Smyth claimed she experienced “immediate pain”, “choking sensations”, and “violent coughing”.

She allegedly spent much of the flight trying to remove the fragment before eventually coughing up a wooden splinter measuring about 1.5 inches long.

SIA passenger claims lasting voice problems

Ms Smyth later visited a throat specialist, who found scarring and trauma to her vocal cords.

After the incident, she claimed to have experienced ongoing throat pain, vocal fatigue, raspiness and discomfort while speaking and singing.

She is seeking damages for past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings and earning capacity, and emotional distress.

Former Thai child star now works as yoga instructor

Ms Smyth became a platinum-selling singer in Thailand at the age of 13.

She is now based in Los Angeles, where she works as a yoga instructor, performer and wellness educator.

The lawsuit stated that her voice is an important part of her work, including teaching classes, speaking publicly and performing.

MS News has reached out to SIA for a statement on the matter.

Also read: S’porean man dissatisfied with SIA’s response after he accidentally switched luggage with another passenger



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Featured image adapted from @yogawithbriohny on Instagram and KrisFlyer by SIA Group on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.