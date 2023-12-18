Singapore Airlines Launching Direct Flights To London’s Gatwick Airport, Will Fly 5 Times A Week

Singapore Airlines Will Fly 33 Times A Week To London After Gatwick Flights Are Launched

London is one of the more popular destinations for Singapore Airlines (SIA), with our national carrier currently flying there 28 times a week.

This figure is set to increase, though, as SIA is launching direct flights to Gatwick Airport for the first time.

From June 2024, they’ll fly there and back five times a week.

1st Singapore Airlines flight to Gatwick takes off on 21 June

In a news release sent to MS News, SIA said their non-stop flights between Singapore and London Gatwick will commence in June 2024.

The inaugural flight, coded SQ310, will take off on 21 June 2024 at 11.55pm, reaching Gatwick at 6.25am local time the next day.

It will subsequently fly every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The return flight from Gatwick to Singapore — SQ309 — will take off on 22 June 2024 at 10.15am local time and arrive in Singapore at 6.20am the next day.

Following that, it will fly every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. From 27 Oct 2024, it will take off at 9.20am instead and land at 6.15am.

As SQ309 arrives early in the morning, passengers have options to connect to SIA and Scoot flights to Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the airline said.

Singapore Airlines will fly 33 times to London after launch of Gatwick flights

SIA currently flies four times a day to London’s Heathrow Airport.

This means the airline makes 28 return trips a week to the capital of the United Kingdom (UK).

When the five flights a week to Gatwick are added, SIA will have 33 flights a week to London.

SIA also has five direct flights a week to Manchester, they added.

253 seats on flights to Gatwick

SIA’s flights to Gatwick will make use of the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the carrier said.

This long-haul variant will have 253 seats in three cabin classes.

There will be 187 Economy Class seats and 24 for Premium Economy. Business Class will have 42 seats.

Train from London to Gatwick takes under 30 minutes

For those who may be unfamiliar with Gatwick Airport, SIA said it’s the “ideal gateway for travellers looking to explore the capital and the South East of England”.

Like the more well-known Heathrow, Gatwick has connecting trains to central London that bring travellers to hubs like London Blackfriars, London Bridge, City Thameslink, St Pancras International, and London Victoria.

London Gatwick Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stewart Wingate said the airport has opened a newly redesigned train station that sends commuters directly to London in less than 30 minutes. There are also services to cities like Cambridge and those on the south coast of England.

SIA’s Acting Senior Vice-President for Marketing Planning Dai Haoyu said when the Gatwick service is introduced, SIA customers will have an additional flight to choose from when flying between Singapore and the UK.

The flights also open up additional travel options to other points in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, he added.

