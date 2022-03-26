Singapore Airlines Flight From London Lands Safely Back At Heathrow Airport

Flying on an aeroplane comes with risks, but it’s comforting to know when the aircraft is in trusty hands. That was likely what passengers on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London felt when a technical issue cropped up.

Noticing “vibrations” in one of the plane’s engines, the pilots decided to turn the plane back not long after take-off.

The aircraft landed safely back at Heathrow Airport, with all crew members and passengers onboard safe.

Singapore Airlines flight turns back to London after take-off

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), flight SQ305 had taken off from Heathrow Airport in London yesterday (25 Mar) when pilots detected “vibrations” in one of the plane’s engines.

A check on SIA’s website shows that the plane was scheduled to depart at 9.05am (UTC) on Friday (25 Mar) and reach Singapore at 6.05am today (26 Mar).

However, the diversion evidently caused a delay. CNA quoted an SIA spokesperson who reportedly said, “The pilots made the precautionary decision to turn back to London because of vibrations on one of the Boeing 777-300ER’s engines.”

The technical issue apparently arose shortly after take-off, though a playback on flight tracker Flightradar24 shows it had gone as far as Hungary.

Whatever the case may be, the flight arrived back at Heathrow Airport at 2.10pm local time, with all 225 passengers and 18 crew safe.

SIA investigating incident

Since technical issues are concerning, SIA assured that its engineers are investigating the incident, reported CNA.

They have since apologised to customers for the inconvenience and offered support as well as the rebooking of alternative flights.

Glad everyone was safe

In such risky situations where the safety of so many people could be at stake, it takes a lot of composure to make the right call.

Kudos thus go to the SQ305 pilots for doing that and prioritising the safety of everyone on board.

We hope that the passengers managed to book their next flight to Singapore and wish them a pleasant journey.

