Airplane Crashes In China With 133 Passengers On Board, Casualties Unknown

Plane crashes remain few and far between. However, it is always devastating when one occurs.

On Monday (21 March) afternoon, a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed with 133 passengers on board.

According to news reports, the 7-year-old plan was flying steadily before suddenly losing altitude at around 2.20pm.

While no information on casualties is available yet, rescue works are underway.

Flames & smoke seen at crash site

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a China Eastern Airlines plane MU5735 crashed with 133 passengers on board on Monday (21 Mar) afternoon.

The plane reportedly crashed into a mountainous area in the Guangxi region, located in southern China.

A video shared on Twitter showed the alleged crash site from which flames and smoke arose.

New York Times (NYT) says this plane crash could become one of the worst air disasters in China as the country has established a relatively safe flying record in the past decades.

Information regarding casualties is currently unavailable. However, a rescue team has been assembled and is approaching the site.

Chinese President urges rescuers to do their best

China President Xi Jinping urged rescuers to do their best and handle the aftermath in a proper manner. Meanwhile, the Chinese central government has sent officials to the crash site to investigate the cause of the disaster.

Mr Xi was quoted by NYT as saying,

Ensure the absolute safety of civil aviation operations.

Media outlets reported that around 1,000 firefighters and 100 members of a local militia are now involved in the rescue mission.

117 emergency workers with around 24 fire trucks have also reportedly arrived at the scene.

China Eastern Airlines website in black & white

China Eastern Airlines’ website is now in black and white.

Source

This is a practice done by airline companies when a plane crashes as a sign of respect for victims.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.

