Military Plane Crashes In Southern Philippines At 11.30am On 4 Jul

While most planes are grounded during the pandemic, military operations continue to go on.

Unfortunately, in the Philippines today (4 Jul), a military plane carrying 92 passengers crashed upon landing at Jolo Island.

At least 17 people were confirmed to have passed on in the accident, but rescue efforts are still ongoing.

40 passengers rescued after Philippines plane crashes

92 people, mostly soldiers, were on board the Philippines Air Force plane when it crashed on Jolo island in Sulu province around 11.30am on 4 Jul.

3 pilots and 5 other crew members were also on board.

According to Military Chief Cirilito Sobejana, the C-130 Hercules aircraft “missed the runway” upon landing and crashed, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On impact, the plane burst into flames.

Images of the scene show the plane wreckage strewn among trees and in flames with plumes of thick smoke rising from it.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, but so far, 40 were rescued, and 17 bodies have been found.

Those rescued have been conveyed to a nearby Infantry Division hospital for treatment.

Troops just underwent basic military training

According to The Straits Times (ST), the military plane had just picked up troops who had undergone a basic military course at Cagayan de Oro.

The troops were being deployed to join a task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim extremists in the Sulu province.

After missing the runway, the plane had tried to regain power but apparently did not make it.

Military chief Sobejana said the accident was “very unfortunate”.

No indication of attack

The Philippines air force uses the C-130 Hercules aircraft to transport troops as well supplies.

It is also typically used to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

A military spokesperson, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said that there is no indication that this was an attack, reported Reuters.

However, a crash investigation has yet to start, and efforts are currently focused on rescue and recovery.

Condolences to loved ones of the deceased

No matter the cause of the crash, this accident was a huge tragedy.

But the hope remains that more survivors will be found and rescued in time to come.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

Featured image adapted from Philippine News Agency.