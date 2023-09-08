Singapore Airlines Passengers Stuck In Plane For 8 Hours At Shanghai Airport, Flight Later Cancelled

Singapore Airlines Passengers Stuck In The Plane Without Aircon, SIA Apologises For Inconvenience

For most air passengers, taking a plane is a necessary ordeal that one has to undergo in order to travel overseas.

Our national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) usually makes it as comfortable as they can with their impeccable service, food and entertainment offerings.

However, passengers on a recent SIA flight were distinctly uncomfortable when they were stuck in the plane for eight hours at Shanghai Airport.

The flight was later cancelled — meaning their wait was all in vain.

Singapore Airlines flight from Shanghai stuck on tarmac for 8 hours

In a Facebook post, passenger Annie Li said she had been stuck on SQ833 from Shanghai to Singapore for almost eight hours.

Her flight was scheduled to depart at 4.45pm on Wednesday (6 Sep), she said.

However, the plane was still on the tarmac, with passengers still in the plane, at 12.35am.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, SQ833 typically lands in Singapore at 10.20pm after a flight of five hours plus.

However, SQ833 on 6 Sep travelled precisely nowhere, making one round of the Pudong International Airport tarmac before returning to square one.

Passengers say there was no aircon in plane

From the video that Ms Li posted, passengers including elderly people and children were seen standing restlessly in a foggy cabin that appeared to be thick with humidity.

Some passengers were also seen fanning themselves.

Ms Li complained that there was no air-conditioning and not enough air circulation in the plane.

Another passenger griped on XiaoHongShu that there was no aircon for at least one hour and she “almost suffocated”.

She pitied those with children, who were “suffocating together in the plane”.

Passenger says plane suffered engine malfunction

A third passenger said on XiaoHongShu said the plane suffered an “engine malfunction” upon take-off.

That meant the plane had to return to the gate. The captain also made “multiple broadcasts” for technical assistance.

However, the plane door “couldn’t open” and the temperature in the cabin started increasing, they said.

Flight cancelled after 8 hours

Yet another passenger said on XiaoHongShu that due to the eight-hour wait, they were served three meals.

Eventually, they were told that the flight was cancelled, leading to people “going crazy”.

The good thing about that was the passengers could finally get off the plane, their travel plans in disarray.

Singapore Airlines passengers stuck in queues at Shanghai airport

However, the day’s ordeal apparently didn’t end there.

Ms Li posted a second video at 1.30am, saying that they were faced with a long queue at the airport.

There were only two members of the ground staff handling hundreds of people, she added.

Children and elderly people were seen waiting in a long queue from the check-in counters.

SIA apologises for inconvenience

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), an SIA spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers by the prolonged delay.

The plane “encountered technical issues when the aircraft was still on the ground”, the airline said, and the ground power had to be disabled for safety reasons while technical checks were going on.

Ms Li said the plane’s engine was shut for more than 30 minutes and the aircon was off for more than 1.5 hours.

She added that cabin crew had to provide “oxygen tanks” for passengers who felt short of breath.

Passengers could have been allowed to leave earlier: SIA

SIA said passengers were served meals and refreshments and were assisted by ground staff.

However, the technical issues persisted despite engineers’ best efforts.

It was then decided that the flight would be cancelled as more time was needed to fix things.

Meanwhile, the passengers “could have been allowed to leave the aircraft earlier”, SIA admitted, adding,

SIA apologises to the affected customers for this and we will review our procedures to avoid a recurrence.

All the passengers have since departed Shanghai after being rebooked on other flights.

