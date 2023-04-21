S’pore Cable Car Will Feature Adorable Pokémon Designs, Travel In Poké Balls In The Sky

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Cable Car To Feature Pokémon Designs From 1 May To 30 Sep

Riding in a cable car often symbolises the start of a new adventure, and here in Singapore, that most likely entails visiting Sentosa island.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, the entire Singapore Cable Car fleet will feature adorable Pokémon designs.

Decals on the exterior of the cabins, especially, allow passengers to seemingly travel in Poké Ball capsules hundreds of metres in the air.

Visitors will also find one of five Pokémon designs when they enter the cable car cabins, such as Pikachu and Eevee from the First Generation as well as the starters from the latest Scarlet and Violet video game series.

Singapore Cable Car cabin exterior adorned with Poké Balls decals

From 1 May to 30 Sep, the entire fleet of Singapore Cable Car cabins will feature special Pokémon decals.

The collaboration is part of Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary celebrations that will span about a year.

The cabins look like Poké Balls from the outside, thanks to the red-and-white decals wrapped around each cable car.

From afar, the cabins look like floating Poké Balls travelling between Mount Faber Peak and Sentosa. One could even imagine passengers inside as characters embarking on Pokémon adventures.

Interior features 1 of 5 Pokémon designs

The interior of the cable cars is arguably more eye-catching, featuring one of five Pokémon designs.

Each design is themed after a certain Pokémon, including classic ones like Pikachu and Eevee from the First Generation.

Visitors can also journey with one of the three Pokémon starters from the latest Scarlet and Violet video games — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Regardless of which design they get, visitors can still enjoy unobstructed views of our southern coast with their favourite Pokémon keeping them company.

Photo spots available around Mount Faber station

In addition to the specially designed cabins, 12 Pokémon standees at the Mount Faber arrival area give visitors a chance to snap a picture or two to commemorate their visit.

Sentimental visitors can also catch a glimpse of vintage cable car cabins sporting adorable Pokémon decorations.

Over at the Mount Faber Peak Gift Shop, fans can get their hands on Pokémon merchandise to add to their collections.

Tickets for the Singapore Cable Car are available for purchase over the counter or online via Mount Faber Leisure Group’s website.

Round-trip tickets cost S$35 and S$25 for adults and children respectively. Children aged three or below get to ride for free.

For more information, check out Mount Faber Leisure Group’s website here.

Have Pokémon companions with you on your adventure

Just like in video games, having Pokémon companions by our sides on our adventures is a comforting experience.

Hopefully, fans who take the cable car rides will feel that way too.

If you plan on bringing your kids to Sentosa over soon, here’s an activity they might enjoy.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Mount Faber Leisure Group. MS News photography by Svaran Devgan.