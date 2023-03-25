Duo Vaping & Smoking In Sentosa Cable Car Identified, E-Vaporisers Found In Their Homes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

24-Year-Old Men Vaping & Smoking In Cable Car Identified & Assisting In Investigations

Last weekend, a TikTok video of two male individuals vaping and smoking in the Sentosa Cable Car went viral.

This resulted in a police report being made.

After investigations, the authorities have inevitably identified the two as 24-year-old men.

Their homes were searched and a number of e-vaporisers were found.

HSA alerted to video of vaping in cable car on 19 Mar

In a press release on Friday (24 Mar) night, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said they were alerted to the TikTok video on 19 Mar.

The 10-minute video has since been taken down, but not before it gained around 25,000 views.

It showed a youth taking several puffs from an e-vaporiser while in the Sentosa cable car, the HSA noted.

Another youth, a friend of the first youth who was taking the video, smoked a cigarette, the HSA added.

A third youth in the cable car didn’t appear in the video much.

Individuals in video are 24 years old: HSA

Media outlets that initially reported on the video referred to the male individuals as teenagers, though MS News referred to them more accurately as youths — defined by the United Nations (UN) as between 15 and 24 years old.

Eventually, the HSA successfully identified the two people smoking and vaping in the video.

They confirmed that both of them are actually 24 years old.

Homes of 2 men checked, e-vaporisers found

Subsequently, HSA conducted checks at both of the men’s residences on Tuesday (21 Mar).

They found 11 e-vaporisers and 16 related components.

HSA didn’t specify how many of these were discovered in each home.

Duo blatantly flouted law & flaunted it: HSA

HSA had strong words for the duo, saying they “blatantly flouted the law”.

They also “flaunted their illegal act in a TikTok video”.

The agency takes “a very serious view” of the possession and use of e-vaporisers and related items, which are banned in Singapore.

They vowed to “take stern actions” against offenders.

Hence, the cable car duo are now assisting HSA in further investigations.

Vaping illegal in Singapore, smoking prohibited in cable car

Vaping is illegal in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, HSA reminded.

It’s also illegal to possess and purchase e-vaporisers, including over the Internet and from overseas.

Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 per offence.

Additionally, the import, distribution, possession for sale, sale or offer for sale of such products are also prohibited. Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to 6 months for the first offence. For subsequent offences, they can be fined up to S$20,000 and/or jailed for up to 12 months.

Smoking, on the other hand, is strictly prohibited in cable car cabins, said operator Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Information on prohibited tobacco products in Singapore can be found on the HSA website.

Man fined for vaping on MRT

In February, a man was seen using an e-vaporiser on the MRT and recorded in a video, acording to the HSA.

After they searched his home, the 45-year-old claimed he’d found the e-vaporiser on the streets and had since thrown it away.

He was fined for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser.

Members of the public can report illegal activities involving e-vaporisers and underaged smokers to the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or call 6684 2037 from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Featured image adapted from @shu2899 on TikTok.