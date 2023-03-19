2 Youths Seen Vaping & Smoking In Sentosa Cable Car, Operator Makes Police Report

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok Video Shows 2 Youths Vaping & Smoking In Sentosa Cable Car, Actions Are Not Allowed

The Sentosa Cable Car has existed for decades as a popular leisure attraction for Singaporeans and tourists alike.

However, one recreational activity not condoned in cable cars is vaping, as well as smoking.

Unfortunately, two youths were seen doing just that in a video posted on the Internet.

The operator has made a police report against them.

TikTok video shows 3 youths riding cable car

In a TikTok video posted on 28 Jan, three male youths can be seen inside a cable car on the Sentosa Line.

The user made their account private only on Sunday (19 Mar) evening.

By then, however, the 10-minute video had already gained around 25,000 views.

Youth takes out e-vaporiser, starts vaping in cable car

It starts off as the cable car departs Siloso Point station with the youths in high spirits, declaring that they haven’t taken the cable car since last year.

After the cable car moves some distance away from the station, one of the youths takes out an e-vaporiser from his bag and waves at the camera.

He then proceeds to vape, blowing the smoke out his mouth as he chats with his friends.

Another youth appears to smoke in cable car

Although the youth who is doing the filming is mostly out of frame, the click of a lighter can be heard.

At the same time, his reflection in the door shows him appearing to light a cigarette.

His hand also occasionally pops out on the left side of the frame, holding a cigarette.

Additionally, smoke is seen billowing from his side of the frame.

Youths stop when they reach next station

As the cable car reaches the next station — Imbiah Lookout — the youth behind the camera tells his friend to keep his e-vaporiser.

The youth who is vaping then lets a last puff of smoke out the window.

He puts his e-vaporiser back in his bag before the cable car enters the station.

The youths don’t leave the cable car, though, continuing to ride it to Merlion Station. They don’t resume vaping or smoking during the next segment of the trip.

Operator says smoking not allowed, makes police report

Mount Faber Leisure Group, which operates the Sentosa Cable Car, told The Straits Times (ST) that they’re aware of the video.

Smoking is strictly prohibited in the cabins, with ‘no smoking’ signs displayed on the premises, said a spokesman.

Vaping, on the other hand, is illegal in Singapore, according to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

It’s also illegal to possess and purchase e-vaporisers. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 per offence.

Mount Faber Leisure Group has thus made a police report against the youths in the video.

Man fined for vaping on MRT

In February, a man was seen using an e-vaporiser on the MRT and recorded in a video, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

After they searched his home, the 45-year-old claimed he’d found the e-vaporiser on the streets and had since thrown it away.

He was fined for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser.

Members of the public can report illegal activities involving e-vaporisers and underaged smokers to the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036, or call 6684 2037 during from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

