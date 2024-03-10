M’sian who moved to Singapore says cost of living here is actually lower

M’sian says Singapore cost of living is lower if income-to-spending ratio is considered

Faced with spiralling inflation, Singaporeans decrying the escalating cost of living might be surprised by the optimistic view of a Malaysian living here.

The woman, who has lived in Singapore since 2013, said that the cost of living in Singapore is actually lower than Malaysia’s.

This is true if you consider the income-to-spending ratio and don’t compare the exchange rate, she added.

Malaysian & husband earn combined income of S$6,000

The Malaysian’s point of view was shared via a Facebook post on the Humans Of Kuala Lumpur (HOKL) page.

Much like the Humans Of New York page it’s inspired by, HOKL professes to be a social advocacy platform that documents the people of KL to get a personal glimpse of their lives.

The woman named Mushamir Mustafa, who said she was born and raised in Malaysia, moved to Singapore in 2013 to continue her studies and married a Singaporean after graduating. She is now a permanent resident (PR).

The couple earn a combined income of S$6,000, she added.

Singapore cost of living lower if you don’t consider exchange rate

Based on the background of 10 years living in Singapore, it was a “surprise” to Ms Mushamir that the cost of living in Malaysia is higher.

Singaporeans love going to Malaysia for cheap food and shopping, thanks to the favourable exchange rate of up to RM3.56 to S$1 — but we should consider “dollars-to-dollars, ringgit-to-ringgit, without conversion”, she said.

For example, if your salary is S$2,000 a month in Singapore, you can “easily afford” international brands like Coach or Braun Buffel, possibly buying a bag for S$200, she added.

The same bag in Malaysia would cost RM600 (S$171), which would seem to be a bargain when converted to Singapore dollars.

However, somebody working in Malaysia who earns RM2,000 monthly would find it pricey, she pointed out.

The Malaysian would have to “earn three times as much” as the Singaporean to afford the same lifestyle, she reasoned.

Thus, though individual items seem cheaper in Malaysia due to the exchange rate, the income-to-spending ratio in Singapore is more sustainable.

Couple can save up to S$500 each, have disposable income

Another reason why Ms Mushamir prefers Singapore is she and her husband have money left over every month out of their S$6,000 combined income, she said.

After deducting household funds and other monthly expenses, the couple can save up to S$500 each, she said.

They also have disposable income for savings and spending on meals, shopping, and vacations.

Lower Singapore cost of living helped by S$90K HDB grant

Their financial situation was aided by a grant of S$90,000 on the purchase of their HDB flat in Sengkang, Ms Mushamir said.

The grant was part of the Singaporean Government’s initiative to help first-time home buyers, which the couple received as she’s a PR and her husband is a citizen.

They were “extremely lucky” to get that amount, which means they have to pay only S$276 a month to service their half-loan and top-up the rest using their Central Provident Fund (CPF), she added.

It also helps that their water and electricity bills are subsidised every three months “due to Covid-19 initiatives”, she noted.

Couple also save on food, groceries & transport

Other essentials the couple save on are food, groceries and transport, Ms Mushamir said.

She described food and groceries as affordable due to Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers that can be used at eateries and supermarkets.

Public transport is capable, reliable and convenient, with a “mall every corner”, meaning they don’t have to shell out cash to buy and maintain a car, she added.

Finances aside, Ms Mushamir thinks life in Singapore is “definitely more comfortable” as they have a “more secure and stable lifestyle”.

She cited generally higher salaries, better job opportunities, better work conditions, more advanced healthcare and safety as some reasons why this is so.

She misses Malaysia’s lepak lifestyle & her family

Of course, Singapore isn’t a bed of roses, Ms Mushamir conceded.

Two of the challenges to living here are the fast pace of life and the crowded public transportation system, she said.

She lamented that she missed the lepak lifestyle of Malaysia, where could sit at a mamak with friends “doing absolutely nothing” with no plans at all. In Singapore, it’s hard to find a common day to meet up with friends and they must always plan ahead.

Also, “the overtime culture in Singapore is a killer” and she has had to work overtime and on weekends to clear urgent tasks. In comparison, the work culture in Malaysia is more laid-back and colleagues are more likely to socialise outside of work, she added.

So Ms Mushamir does miss Malaysia, especially her family, she said — but she doesn’t regret her choice.

That’s because after weighing the pros and cons, she’s decided that it’s still better to live in Singapore, she concluded.

