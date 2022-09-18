Man Working In S’pore Claims Eating Cai Png Here Is Cheaper Than In JB, Even After Currency Conversion

Man Eats In Singapore Before Going Home To JB, Claims Cai Png Here Is Cheaper

Singaporeans frequently travel across the Causeway to Johor Bahru in search of good food at a relatively cheap price after accounting for currency conversion.

Many Malaysians living in JB, conversely, travel daily to Singapore to work or study, before going back in the evening.

Thus, the question for them is whether to eat in Singapore or JB.

One man who works in Singapore but lives in JB has seemingly figured out that despite a perceived higher cost of living, it’s actually cheaper to eat out in Singapore daily.

That’s provided you order economical mixed rice, though.

Cai png is cheaper in Singapore than JB, says man who reportedly works here

A man who’s believed to be working in Singapore posted on Facebook, claiming that it’s actually cheaper to order mixed rice with two ingredients than to order the same in Malaysia.

The plate of mixed rice with sweet and sour pork and tofu cost the man S$2.80 (RM8.71), with generous portions to boot. It’s worth noting that this is post-inflation — similar ingredients would probably cost S$2.50 and below last year.

He thus asked if there were others like him who eat in Singapore before returning to JB.

Differences in cai png locations can result in different prices

People who commented noted that the portion was larger than what one would get in JB, and it certainly seemed he got bang for his buck — albeit ordering only two ingredients.

Others also said that the same plate would cost around S$3.70 (RM12) in JB.

However, other dishes may be cheaper in JB — for example, someone noted a plate of chicken rice there costs around S$2.48 (RM8), while it may cost upwards of S$3.50 in Singapore.

Recently, China Press reported that food prices have gone up in JB eateries, partly as a result of increased tourism from Singapore and other countries.

This has led to complaints from many people who live in JB as they feel food has become overpriced.

At the same time, however, prices are increasing in Singapore as well, and some noted that it isn’t always easy to find similarly-priced food here. For example, in the downtown area, mixed rice with the same ingredients can cost more than S$3.50 as well.

So it does depend on where you eat and what ingredients you order, be it in Singapore or JB.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and MS News, for illustration purposes only.