S’pore Judo Club Celebrates 70th Anniversary With S$30,000 Donation

Singapore Judo Club Commemorates 70th Birthday By Giving A S$30,000 Donation

The oldest judo club in Singapore is celebrating its birthday with a bang — by giving a large cheque to a community centre in Havelock.

Announcing the donation on Facebook, the Singapore Judo Club reiterated its commitment to community sports and marked its milestone by pledging S$30,000 to Kim Seng Community Centre (CC), where its dojos are located.

It has also started offering free trial judo classes to a group of Special Olympics athletes.

Its efforts, said the club, are a demonstration of its dedication to bettering the lives of individuals in the community.

Funds will be split into two

In a Facebook post on 15 Jan, the Singapore Judo Club said it had pledged S$30,000 to Kim Seng CC to enhance its facilities and the services it provides to residents in the area.

The donation will comprise two parts, including a S$20,000 cash contribution to the Kim Seng CC Building Fund. This amount will bolster upcoming upgrading initiatives to create more community spaces.

Another S$10,000 has been earmarked for the upgrading of a permanent matted space for various sports, martial arts, and wellness activities.

The cheque was presented on 14 Jan at the club’s annual Kagami Biraki New Year celebrations.

A partnership with Special Olympics Singapore

Besides its cash donation, the club has also partnered Special Olympics Singapore (SOSG) to introduce free judo classes to Special Olympics athletes.

Athletes can participate in training sessions across any of the club’s adult beginner’s classes. There are also plans to hold specially curated sessions exclusively for SOSG athletes across the year.

The initiative kicked off on 14 Jan, with 20 athletes and SOSG volunteers participating in a judo class conducted by the club’s instructors.

The club said it hopes “to promote inclusivity, diversity, and the joy of physical activity among individuals with intellectual disabilities”.

Alan Tang, the chairman of Kim Seng CC’s management committee, told MS News that they wanted to revamp the CC’s facilities before the pandemic, but had to shelve these plans.

Since then, costs have increased by 30 to 40%. “With the same amount of money, we are able to do much less,” he said. The donation, he added, would “come in handy to defray some costs”.

Founded in 1954, the judo club is a non-profit organisation run by volunteers. It runs seven classes each week across two dojos at Kim Seng CC.

The club called Guillemard Road home for 10 years before moving to its Havelock Road location in 2022.

Upgrading works for Kim Seng CC are expected to commence next year.

