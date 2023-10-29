S’pore Netball Team Win Their 3rd Nations Cup Title To End 16-Year Barren Run

Singapore Netball Team Beats Papua New Guinea 59-56 For 3rd Nations Cup Title

Our local athletes have been making us proud lately, with sprinter Shanti Pereira bagging several medals at the Asian Games this year.

We can add our netball team to the list, with the girls claiming Singapore’s third Nations Cup title.

They beat Papua New Guinea 59-56 to do so, winning the title for the first time since 2007.

On Saturday (28 Oct), the final of the 2023 Mirxes Nations Cup took place at the OCBC Arena Hall 1 between Singapore and Papua New Guinea.

The same team had lost 52-50 to Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament.

However, in their rematch, Singapore prevailed and won 59-56, claiming the Nations Cup title.

This is the first time they have done so since 2007, when Singapore beat Trinidad and Tobago 56-32 to win the trophy.

It was a hard-fought final, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Papua New Guinea managed to end the first quarter with an 18-16 lead.

However, Singapore was able to change the tides of the game with a scoreline of 35-26 at half-time.

By the end of the third quarter, they had widened the lead to 48-37, and though Papua New Guinea had a late resurgence, Singapore held on to eventually win with a 59-56 score.

Speaker of Parliament congratulates team

Taking to Instagram, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng congratulated the players for their victory in the game.

“Happy to join many other fans who turned up in full force and see Singapore win an exciting final match against PNG this afternoon,” he shared.

In addition, Mr Seah mentioned that it was a “fitting end” for one player in particular, Charmaine Soh.

This was the 32-year-old’s last game for Singapore, as the former captain has announced her retirement from the national team after 128 appearances.

She steps down with various accolades, including gold at the Southeast Asian Games in 2015 under her belt.

Mr Seah went on to note that Netball Singapore now had a new president Trina Liang.

“Wishing Trina, Cyrus and all at Netball Singapore all the best and more successes in the years going forward,” he said.

Congratulations to Team Singapore for a remarkable victory at the Nations Cup. Hopefully, we’ll see many more similar achievements from them going forward.

