S’pore Is Smartest City In Asia, Ranks 7th In the World

Singapore Emerges As Smartest City In Asia For 2023, Same As 2020 And 2021

When it comes to worldwide rankings, Singapore hasn’t fared too shabbily. In the past, we’ve emerged among the top for passports and public transport.

Now, it seems that we’ve done well in yet another ranking — for being one of the smartest cities in the world.

Singapore has reportedly emerged as the 7th smartest city internationally and top in Asia, retaining its spot from 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Zurich, Oslo, and Canberra cinched the top three spots of the global index.

Singapore emerges as smartest city in Asia

The 2023 Smart City Index, published by Institute for Management Development (IMD), ranked 141 cities based on how they utilise technology to design and implement innovative solutions to key challenges.

For 2023, Singapore emerged the 7th smartest city in the world, beating cities such as Helsinki and Dubai.

With no Asian city ranked above it, Singapore was crowned the smartest city on the continent.

As for the top three cities globally, Zurich emerged top followed by Oslo and then Canberra.

20,000 respondents surveyed for index

The index was put together through a combination of hard data and survey responses from 20,000 citizens.

The respondents were asked about various aspects of living, including affordable housing, road congestion, the effectiveness of tech-based solutions, and green spaces.

Respondents from Singapore ranked the country above the mean in all areas, such as public safety and children’s access to good schools.

However, they also had concerns about affordable housing and unemployment.

After observing the results gained, the study concluded that six cities have been consistently improving or doing steadily well in terms of cultivating city smartness.

Singapore was among these six cities, with the others being Zurich, Oslo, Beijing, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The data also revealed that Asian and European cities occupied the top 20 spots in the index.

“The absence of American or African cities is notable,” the study pointed out.

