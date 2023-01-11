S’pore Passport Ranks 2nd Strongest In The World For 2023, Japan Retains 1st Place

Singapore Passport Ranks 2nd Most Powerful In The World For 2nd Year Running

The Singapore passport is known to be one of the most powerful in the world, allowing holders to travel freely to most countries without having to acquire a visa.

And according to the latest global index report published by Henley & Partners on Tuesday (10 Jan 2023), the Singapore passport once again came in 2nd strongest globally.

With visa-free access to 192 countries, Singapore tied with South Korea in the latest ranking.

Meanwhile, Japan retained its top spot on the chart for the second year running.

Singapore’s passport ties with South Korea’s for 2nd place

In the 2023 Henley Passport Index, Singapore shares the 2nd-place spot with South Korea.

Both countries’ passports apparently have visa-free travel access to 192 countries.

In the 2021 iteration of the ranking, Singapore shared the top spot with Japan before slipping to 2nd place in 2022.

This is the 2nd time in a row that both Singapore and South Korea placed 2nd.

Japan takes top spot again

In the 2023 rankings, Japan managed to retain their top spot as having the most powerful passport in the world.

Those holding a Japanese passport can apparently travel to 193 countries without a visa.

According to Henley & Partners, the country has placed 1st since 2018.

While the top three spots in the 2023 rankings were occupied by Asian countries, the top ten positions mostly comprised European countries.

In third place this year were Germany and Spain, whose citizens have visa-free access to 190 countries.

Here are the other countries that clinched the top spots in the 2023 Henley Passport Index.

Notably, Singapore is the only Southeast Asian country placed in the top ten.

According to the index, Afghanistan had the ‘least powerful passport’, followed by Iraq and Syria.

For the full global ranking list, you can visit the Henley & Partners site here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by Thai Embassy.