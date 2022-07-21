S’pore Passport Falls To 2nd Most Powerful Behind Japan, Has Access To 1 Less Country

Singapore Passport Ranked 2nd Globally After Japan In 2022

If there’s one thing Singaporeans can be proud of, it is the small but powerful Singapore passport, which lets us enter most countries around the world visa-free.

The iconic red passport consistently ranks among the best passports to own, but the pandemic has changed that somewhat.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index global report, Singapore has slipped from its top spot in 2021 to second place, tied with South Korea.

Japan, which passport allows for visa-free entry to 193 countries, is the undisputed best passport globally.

In the previous Global Ranking 2021, Singapore was actually tied for first with Japan, with visa-free access to 192 countries.

In 2022, however, Singapore fell to second place as the Japanese passport now has access to 193 countries. The number hasn’t changed for Singapore.

Here’s the top 10. Note that some of them are shared.

Japan – 193 Singapore and South Korea – 192 Germany and Spain – 190 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg – 189 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden – 188 France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom – 187 Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States – 186 Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta – 185 Hungary – 183 Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia – 182

Most of the countries in the top 10 are located in Europe, but three Asian countries stand at the top.

You can view the full ranking here.

Travel still extremely easy despite fall in passport ranking

Interestingly, Japan’s rise in the rankings does not exactly affect Singapore, merely its ranking relative to others.

The good news is that we can still visit 192 countries easily, and we have our good international standing to thank for that.

It’s always reassuring to know that if we ever want to take an impromptu trip, we have 192 countries to choose from, without having to wait a long time for visas.

Featured image adapted from Human Resources Online.