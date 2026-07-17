Man asks ‘why are toxic work environments so prevalent in S’pore’, questions its normalcy

Singaporean wonders why toxic work environments are normalised

When a Singaporean man was listening to Harvey Danger’s ‘Flagpole Sitta’, a certain lyric stood out to him: “I’m not sick but I’m not well.”

This line got him thinking about how toxic work environments seem to be normalised and accepted in Singapore, but he was not sure why.

So on 16 July, he took to Reddit to ask: “Why are toxic work environments so prevalent in Singapore, both private and public sector?”

Netizens weigh in

While the Original Poster (OP) is aware that toxic work environments also exist outside of Singapore, he wants to know “why this seems to be the rule” and is tolerated here.

For many netizens, they are too familiar with working in these toxic environments.

Most people agree that, in general, toxicity is present in many workplaces with some singling out the banking sector.

Others blame it on the hierarchical nature and values of Asian culture.

A few netizens told OP that companies without toxic work culture exists, but they are not simply not posting about it.

Man witnessed toxic interaction a few years ago

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that he personally witnessed a toxic workplace interaction a few years ago.

During an online meeting, he saw a manager berate her subordinate, which was “stressful to listen to”.

Even though he was not caught in the crossfire, the manager’s blatant scolding made everyone disturbed and unsettled.

The OP claimed that the pair were from a government agency.

Toxic culture severely impacting mental wellbeing of Singaporeans?

Recently, The Legal Profession Sustainability Study revealed that many lawyers are leaving the private practice due to toxic workplace cultures, bullying and unreasonable workloads.

In April, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon even said that “1 in 3 lawyers may quit within three years due to workload, poor culture”.

“These pressures are not isolated,” the Chief Justice said.

Chief Justice Menon added that these issues “converge most sharply at the junior end of the profession”.

The topic of toxic workplaces in Singapore continue to trend online, with many expressing their dissatisfaction.

Also read: ‘Is it wrong to be normal?’: Man in S’pore wonders about over-competitiveness among locals

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Featured image courtesy of Vitaly Gariev and Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels.