S’pore Frisbee Team Clinches Historic Silver At World Championships, First Time In Finals

Singapore Under-24 Mixed Team Gets Silver In World Championships

Singapore’s Under-24 (U24) mixed ultimate frisbee team has won a historic silver medal at the world championships.

Notably, this is the first time in history that Singapore’s ultimate frisbee team has made it into the finals.

On Friday (7 July), the team beat Canada by a score of 14-11 during the semifinals.

However, they lost to the United States (US) in the finals on Saturday (8 July) by 15-5.

Singapore ultimate frisbee team got there early to get used to wind conditions

Singapore’s U24 team was in Nottingham, United Kingdom, for the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) U24 World Championships. It was a week-long sporting event from 2 to 8 July.

According to the official website of the championships, the Singapore team joined the competition as “underdogs”.

The team flew into Nottingham a few days in advance to prepare for the competition as they needed time to acclimatise to the wind conditions there.

Singapore beat Canada during semifinals

The semifinals took place on Day Six of the competition. The Canadian mixed U24 team has so far been on a winning streak as they took on the Singapore team on Friday (7 July).

However, the athletic and disciplined Singapore team gave Canada a “nightmare start” and gained the upper hand at 6-2.

The tension came in the second half when Canada gained momentum and scored 11 against Singapore’s 13 at that point.

Despite that, Singapore got the advantage of a good field position soon after. The championship website reported that some calm disc movement gave them an open shot.

Singaporean athlete Shi Hui Beh then scored against the Canadians, sending Singapore to the finals at 14-11.

This is the first time ever that a Singapore team has made it into the championship finals, per Singapore National Ultimate Team.

Clinched silver in world championships, behind the United States

The Singapore team then went toe-to-toe with the US in the finals. Unfortunately, the US took the gold by a score of 15-5.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the US won every edition of the competition they played in, which are 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019.

Although they did not clinch the gold medal this time, our team sure put up a good fight. This historic win is still well-deserved, and we hope the athletes rest well when they come home.

