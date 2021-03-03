1-For-1 Promo For Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari & Jurong Bird Park Tickets Bought Online

The March holidays are just around the corner, and parents may be busy planning activities with their little ones to make the most out of the break.

If you want to take the kiddos for a day out, you may consider visiting the attractions under Singapore Wildlife Reserves (SWR).

From now till 7 Mar, tickets to the 4 wildlife parks under SWR are available on a 1-for-1 basis. This essentially means you can bring your children to gai gai at half the price.

1-for-1 tickets for Singapore Zoo & 3 wildlife parks

SWR’s 1-for-1 promo is pretty straightforward. As the name suggests, you can buy one ticket and get another for free.

This is applicable for tickets to all 4 of their attractions:

Jurong Bird Park

Night Safari

River Safari

Singapore Zoo

So chances are, your children will be able to spot their favourite animals at one of these attractions, no matter how exotic they are.

Though the purchases have to be made within the 4-day period from 3-7 Mar, visitors can choose to visit anytime from now till 31 Mar.

The 1-week March school holidays starts from 13-21 Mar.

If you’ve yet to utilise your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, they can also be used as part of the deal.

Applicable to both adult & children tickets

Before purchasing your tickets, here are some other terms and conditions that you should take note of.

For starters, the tickets have to be purchased online. Tickets bought under the 1-for-1 promo is only valid for single-park, same-day admissions.

The promo is applicable to both adult and children tickets. Customers will be charged based on the ticket with the higher value.

The following Singapore residents may enjoy the 1-for-1 deal:

Singaporeans

Permanent Residents

Employment Pass holders

Dependent Pass holders

Long-Term Visit Pass holders

For the full list of T&Cs, check out SWR’s page here.

Book early in case you forget

If you’d like to bring your kiddos out for a wildlife excursion during the March holidays, this is one deal you do not want to miss out on.

The promotion will only be on for 4 days, so better book early if you’re keen.

