S’porean DC Superhero May Feature In ‘The Authority’ Movie About Characters Fixing A Broken World

Singaporean Superhero May Star In Upcoming DC Movie ‘The Authority’

The Justice League, which includes icons like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, has been a favourite among fans of DC Comics.

While the team has already been featured in multiple blockbuster films, director and co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, will be revamping the DC Universe (DCU).

This means that moviegoers will be introduced to many new superheroes who have yet to get their own big screen adaptation.

On Feb 1 (Wednesday), Gunn posted an announcement on Twitter regarding the many plans he has for future DC projects.

One of them includes the film ‘The Authority’, which may possibly feature a Singaporean superhero.

DC film to possibly feature Singaporean superhero

According to Image Comics, the leader of superhero team The Authority is Jenny Quantum, The Spirit of the 21st Century.

Her profile states that she was born on 1 Jan 2000 in Singapore during the death of Jenny Sparks, The Spirit of the 20th Century.

While her citizenship is listed as “American”, Quantum dons a top with the Flag of Singapore on it, proudly displaying her heritage.

Besides Quantum, whose powers include flight, teleportation, and quantum power blasts, The Authority also consists of six other members.

They are:

Jack Hawksmoor — derives his power from the energy of the cities he’s in

Apollo — the “Superman” of The Authority

The Midnighter — gained his powers via medical enhancements, enabling him to become almost invulnerable

Swift — has the power of flight and bird-like senses

The Engineer — replaced her blood with nanotechnology

The Doctor — a powerful sorcerer from a long line of Shamans on Earth

Gunn notes that this group of superheroes “think that the world is broken, and they want to fix it by any means necessary”.

However, other than calling the movie “a passion project” and revealing that there will be interactions with other primary DCU characters, he did not share any more details.

Look forward to more movies from DC

Besides ‘The Authority’, Gunn announced many other plans for upcoming films in the DCU.

For instance, there’s ‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’, which opens in cinemas here on 16 Mar.

Another film is ‘Blue Beetle’, which comes to theatres in Aug 2023.

A total of 10 movies and series are in the works for the first chapter of the DCU. Gunn has termed this collection of productions “Chapter 1, Gods and Monsters”.

Although Quantum’s character hails from the Lion City, it is unclear whether Gunn will cast a Singaporean for the role in ‘The Authority’.

Meanwhile, let’s hope that we will be able to see more Singapore representatives in such popular Hollywood films.

Featured image adapted from Image Comics and Quora.