S’porean Family Gets Into Fight With Hong Kong Local Over Smoking, All Arrested

Singaporean Family Arrested In Hong Kong After Fight, 1 Allegedly Hit With Bottle

A holiday trip to Hong Kong usually doesn’t include a street fight on the itinerary. However, a Singaporean family found themselves embroiled in one and getting arrested.

The scuffle apparently began after the family complained about a Hong Kong local smoking at a table near the food stall where they were dining.

When they left, the local, dressed in light blue, allegedly struck the father of the family with a bottle.

The family gave chase and pinned down the man, only for a scuffle to break out. Police arrested all four involved.

Singaporean family involved in fight in Hong Kong

HK01 reported that the incident took place at about 10.25pm on 10 Dec.

A Singaporean couple in their 50s were dining with their 17-year-old son at a food stall on Woosung Street.

A table away from them sat 50-year-old Hong Konger Liu, who was reportedly smoking. Unhappy with the cigarette smoke, the family complained out loud about it.

After the family paid and left, Liu allegedly came up behind them and struck the 54-year-old father on the head with a bottle.

He then ran away after the attack, and the family gave chase. They caught up with Liu at a junction and pinned him down to the ground after a scuffle.

The father reportedly tried to explain the situation to gathering onlookers by saying, “he [tried] to run away”.

His wife, in white, appeared to be holding a bloodstained tissue to his head, presumably where Liu hit him.

Alleged attacker’s wife intervenes

Suddenly, a second woman in white rushed up to the family.

“What are you doing? Let my husband go!” she exclaimed, shoving at the Singaporean father.

“My husband is getting attacked by others!” the woman also yelled.

The situation escalated further into chaos when two other men entered the fray and fought the Singaporean family to free the trapped Liu.

Footage showed Liu’s wife tugging the Singaporean family’s mother during the street fight.

At one point, the 17-year-old son of the Singaporean family grabbed one of the intervening men’s legs tightly to restrain him.

Police arrest Singaporean family & Hong Kong local

Eventually, police with batons and riot shields arrived and broke the fight up.

The Singaporean father, with Liu in a firm headlock, dragged him over to the police, with Liu’s wife still trying to free him. The Singaporean then let go and raised his hands in compliance with the cops.

In the background, the family could then be seen trying to explain the situation to the police.

Hong Kong police reportedly arrested four people involved in the assault and sent them to the hospital for their injuries.

Earlier this year, two Singaporeans were arrested over involvement in the killing of a Malaysian man in Johor.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01 and 香港01 on YouTube.