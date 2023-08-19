Singaporean Wins S$6,800 At Pokémon World Championships In Japan, Also Finishes In 5th Place

23-Year-Old Singaporean Dionsius Lee Says It Was ‘Unexpected’ To Take Part In Pokémon World Championships

While Singaporeans regularly get updates on athletes who do us proud in international competitions, less is heard about Singaporeans who succeed in other pursuits.

Perhaps that should change — recently, a 23-year-old Singaporean man finished in fifth place at the Pokémon World Championships In Japan.

His achievement bagged him a total of S$6,800 in prize money.

Singaporean players enter Pokémon World Championships

According to a Facebook post from Toys Terminal, a collectables store, they sent two players from Singapore to the Pokémon World Championships In Japan from 11 to 13 Aug.

The event saw players compete in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) as well as the video game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE.

The two Singaporean players from the Toys Terminal team were 13-year-old JKen Hoh and 23-year-old Dionsius Lee.

It was the first time both of them were playing at the competition.

Singaporean finishes in top 8 of age division

Mr Lee played in the Pokémon TCG Masters age division for those born in 2006 or earlier.

JKen, however, played in the senior age division for those born between 2007 and 2010. The Junior age division is for those born in 2011 or later.

Mr Lee ended up finishing fifth in the Masters age division.

JKen trounced his opponent 5-0 in day one but suffered a 2-5 reverse on day two.

Singaporean wins S$6,800 at Pokémon World Championships

According to the competition’s website, a fifth placing will get a player over 18 US$5,000 (S$6,788) in cash.

They can also choose to get a scholarship of the same amount.

Besides that, Mr Lee got merchandise like a “Top Trainer” messenger bag, Worlds promo cards, a playmat and hats.

The exceptional player who wins the title of World Champion will get more than US$1 million (S$1.36 million) in prizes.

His participation was ‘unexpected’

In an interview with Pokémon Singapore, Mr Lee said he was definitely very happy to be placed in the top 8.

His placing makes him feel like all his hard work paid off, he added.

However, his participation in the biggest Pokémon world tournament was “unexpected”, he stated, as he’s “fairly new” to the competitive scene.

In fact, it was the second major tournament that he’d participated in.

The first one was ostensibly the Pokémon Championships 2023 Singapore, where he ended up as champion, according to Toys Terminal.

He prepared for the Pokémon World Championships by putting in a lot of practice and training with friends, but when day one came around he “cleared my mind”, he said.

That involved not thinking about Pokémon for the day to allow himself to fully focus on the competition.

7-year-old Singaporean became Pokémon champion in 2020

Mr Lee isn’t the only Singaporean who has made waves in Pokémon competitions overseas.

In 2020, seven-year-old Singaporean girl Simone Lim became champion of the 2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships Junior Division.

Kudos to all the Singaporeans who’re making Singapore proud with their achievements in Pokémon competitions.

Featured image adapted from Pokemon Singapore on Facebook and Toys Terminal on Facebook.