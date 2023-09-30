S’porean Man Who Fell Off Ship In US Presumed Dead, Family Thanks Public For Prayers

Singaporean Who Fell Off Ship In US Presumed Dead As Body Remains Missing After 3 Months

Earlier in June, troubling news broke about a Singaporean man who fell overboard from a ship he was on and into United States (US) waters.

Three months have passed since the incident and the US authorities have classified the 25-year-old as “presumed dead” as his body remains missing.

Announcing the development on Facebook, the man’s sister took the opportunity to thank members of the public for keeping him in their prayers.

Singaporean man who fell off ship near California presumed dead

On Friday (29 Sep) afternoon, Ms Nur ‘Afifah took to Facebook to share the latest development concerning her brother, Muhammad Furqan Bin Mohamed Rashid.

Mr Furqan was onboard a vessel as part of a training course when he fell into US waters on 19 June.

Three months after the incident, the 25-year-old man’s body remains missing.

As such, the US Coast Guard has reclassified the case as “presumed dead”.

Ms Afifah shared that her family is awaiting an official report from the US authorities that will clarify what happened.

She also took the opportunity to thank members of the public for keeping her brother in their prayers.

The collective prayers have provided her family with “tremendous comfort and strength to move forward” despite the trying times.

Ms Afifah also expressed her appreciation to the mosques that performed Solat Jenazah Ghaib — a funeral prayer for the deceased whose bodies cannot be found — after Friday prayers on 22 Sep.

Victim was onboard ship for training when incident happened

Mr Furqan was onboard a cargo ship on 19 June when he fell overboard into US waters near California.

The 25-year-old was undergoing his CoC Class 3 Deck Officer (COC3) course on the vessel at the time.

According to various news sites, the US Coast Guard suspended active search operations some 15 hours later after “exhaustive efforts” to locate Mr Furqan.

These reportedly included sending a helicopter and a small boat to where he had gone missing.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr Furqan’s family for their loss. We hope they’ll receive the information they need to get greater clarity and closure on what happened.

