2 More Singaporeans Caught Urinating At JB Customs, Both Arrested In Separate Incidents

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Male Singaporeans Aged 48 & 68 Caught Urinating At JB Customs Despite Direction Signage

When Singaporeans drive to Johor Bahru (JB), hours of waiting in massive jams might cause their bladders to be close to bursting.

However, instead of heading to the toilets in the complex, two Singaporean men chose to relieve themselves in public, in separate incidents.

Worse still, this reportedly took place at the customs building.

Both of them have been arrested by the Malaysian authorities.

Video shows man seemingly urinating at JB customs

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday (13 May), a man can be seen seemingly urinating on the floor in the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

The building handles travellers entering and leaving JB from the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Though he’s doing the deed behind a pillar, cars can be seen moving around him.

In fact, a car is seen moving past him to the left of the frame, centimetres away from the puddle of pee forming on the ground.

Man apparently says he couldn’t hold it in

A man in the video can be heard questioning the urinating man, who apparently replies that he couldn’t hold it in any more.

The caption in the post scolds the man for having “no sense of shame” as there are people around.

It also claims that there’s a toilet just 100m away from where the man is peeing.

A number of netizens tagged Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi in the comments.

2 Singaporeans arrested for urinating at JB customs

In a statement released over Facebook the same day, the JB South police HQ said two foreign men were separately arrested on Tuesday (13 June).

The men, aged 48 and 68 but not known to each other, were nabbed between 12.12am and 3.56am in the morning at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ complex.

They were observed by auxiliary policemen to have relieved themselves in public areas.

This is despite there being sufficient toilet facilities and signs directing the public to them.

Both of them were identified as Singaporeans by The New Straits Times.

Singaporeans face S$29 fine if convicted

The Singaporeans were arrested under Section 14 of Malaysia’s Minor Offences Act 1955 for behaving in an insulting manner, the police said.

If convicted, they face a fine of RM100 (S$29) each.

One of them was charged in court on Wednesday (14 June).

The other one is being investigated under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for entering the country without a valid pass.

Both of the men were also tested for drugs, and the results were negative.

New signs will be installed: Johor official

On 10 May, Johor’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said new, clearer signs to toilets will be installed at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ complex.

He was quoted as saying by NST that are sufficient public toilets on the premises.

Though motorists should ideally not leave their vehicles, but if they really can’t hold it in, they should use the toilets and refrain from doing it “anywhere”, he added.

Other Singaporeans found urinating at JB customs

Embarrassingly for Singaporeans, the two men aren’t the first to be found urinating inappropriately at the JB customs.

On 8 May, a woman was caught urinating behind a closed counter at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ complex.

Days later, a man was seen relieving himself at an ablution area in the building — a place where Muslims cleanse themselves before prayers.

The 69-year-old Singaporean was later detained by the police under Section 295 of Malaysia’s penal code, which addresses the defiling of a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Team Cougar Bsi on Facebook and Google Maps.