Massive Jams At S’pore Checkpoints On Good Friday Long Weekend, Tailback Stretches To SLE

Many people resorted to walking across the Causeway due to the jam.

By - 7 Apr 2023, 3:09 am

Huge Crowds & Long Queues At Singapore Land Checkpoints Entering JB Ahead Of Good Friday Weekend

The Good Friday long weekend is finally upon us, with three glorious days of rest and relaxation to enjoy.

Unsurprisingly, many Singaporeans, as well as Malaysians working here, are heading across the border for the break.

That will mean only one thing — heavy traffic was predictably reported at Singapore’s border checkpoints ahead of the long weekend.

Source: Kw Leong on Facebook

At Woodlands, the queues were so long that the tailback stretched back all the way to the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

ICA warns of delays at checkpoints on Good Friday weekend

As Good Friday is on 7 Apr this year, the long weekend officially started on Thursday (6 Apr) as border crossers got an early start.

That morning, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned of delays at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints for those departing Singapore.

They advised travellers to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journeys.

Good Friday weekend jams start as early as 3pm plus at checkpoints

True enough, the jam at Tuas started as early as 3.37pm on Thursday, according to social media posts including from the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group.

Source: Wei Ern on Facebook

At the time, the wait was already estimated to be up to more than four hours at the Second Link and close to six hours at the Causeway.

Source: Wei Ern on Facebook

At 5.19pm, it could only get worse, with the queue to the Woodlands Checkpoint stretching back to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Source: Dominicka Portet on Facebook

After getting past Singapore customs it was just as bad, with both sides of the Causeway bridge congested. However, while the queue towards Singapore was estimated at a manageable one hour 40 minutes, the wait to get into JB was almost three hours.

Source: Dominicka Portet on Facebook

Those on the Second Link would find themselves stuck in the jam right after customs, on the bright heading into Malaysia.

Source: Dominicka Portet on Facebook

Human jam at Woodlands Checkpoint

Those who travelled to Malaysia without driving a private vehicle wouldn’t fare much better.

At 5.12pm, the human jam at the Woodlands Checkpoint was such that people couldn’t even make it off the escalators, according to their photos.

Source: Di Wa Jing on Facebook

Due to the traffic jam, many travellers would’ve decided to ditch their buses and walk across the Causeway instead, with people seen making the journey on foot as early as 5.59pm.

Source: Bernard Wang on Facebook

 

At 7.40pm, ICA said there was very heavy departure traffic at both Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

This was following continuous tailbacks from Malaysia.

Sure enough, at 7.48pm estimated waiting times at both crossings soared higher still. The congestion at Tuas even overtook the jam at Woodlands, with more than seven hours’ wait predicted at Tuas compared with six hours at Woodlands.

Source: Loo Yong Tat on Facebook

A netizen said the traffic situation at Tuas checkpoint was “worsening rapidly”.

Source: Iphone Murah Johor on Facebook

After passing Singapore customs, a sea of motorcycles were seen inching along towards JB at 7.45pm.

Source: Shaarvesh Rao on Facebook

Over at the Causeway, the jam had already stretched back to Woodlands Avenue 3 at 7.32pm.

Source: Kw Leong on Facebook

Huge crowds at Woodlands Checkpoint

For those taking bus, their queue would start at the bridge towards the Woodlands Checkpoint. This was the dismal scene there at 7.28pm:

Source: Angelina Chuah on Facebook

The crowd even came to a standstill at one point, according to a photo shared at 8.03pm.

Source: Seng Kiat Yeow on Facebook

At 8.26pm, the crowd was so thick it seemed like it was difficult even to get on the bridge.

Source: Wei Ern on Facebook

After getting past immigration, it was a struggle even getting on one’s bus due to the huge crowds.

Source: Stephanie Khor on Facebook

This also applied to those taking public buses, with a long wait in store due to the sheer number of people.

Source: Wei Ern on Facebook

Even by 9.10pm, the crowd on the bridge hadn’t abated.

Source: Beras Kita Beli on Facebook

This would’ve prompted more people to cross over on their own two legs rather than get stuck in buses.

Source: Danny Ariff on Facebook

Jams still going strong at night

As the night wore on, the traffic jams were still going strong.

At 9.43pm, the sea of motorbikes at Tuas remained intact.

Source: Kaiowas Xwee on Facebook

At 10.59pm, the ICA told motorists that the departure traffic at the Woodlands Checkpoint had extended beyond the SLE.

Source: ICA on Facebook

A motorist travelling in the other direction from JB to Singapore at 11.24pm shared a video clip of the long line of vehicles on the other side.

Source: Pari Pari on Facebook

Another motorist posted a video clip at 12.34am on 7 Apr that showed pedestrians still crossing the Causeway despite the late hour.

Source: Janie Sim on Facebook

She said the traffic jam started all the way from the SLE exit to the BKE, at a time when many people would be asleep in bed.

At 12.23am, ICA updated that “very heavy departure traffic” persisted at Woodlands that still extended beyond the SLE.

Source: ICA on Facebook

At 1.30, ICA said the tailback had shortened somewhat, extending till Woodlands Avenue 3.

Source: ICA on Facebook

However, traffic was still very heavy, with an estimated time of up to almost three hours to get to JB.

Source: ICA on Facebook

At 2.54am, a queue of vehicles was still present on the Causeway, according to traffic cameras.

Source: One Motoring

Due to the heavy traffic, do consider postponing your trip to Malaysia by land if you can.

Featured image adapted from Kaiowas Xwee on Facebook and Stephanie Khor on Facebook.

