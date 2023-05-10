S’porean Man Urinates At JB Customs Ablution Area, Apprehended By M’sian Authorities

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Man Arrested After Allegedly Urinating At JB CIQ Ablution Area

About a year ago, two men were seen urinating under a tree near the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia.

This time, police have apprehended a man for allegedly peeing at the ablution area in the same building.

A video of the incident surfaced on Facebook on Tuesday (9 May). The caption called the man rude for relieving himself where Muslims cleanse themselves before prayers.

If convicted, the man may face up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Man who urinated at ablution area slammed for being disrespectful

In the video, the man, whom the New Straits Times identified as a 69-year-old Singaporean, is seen urinating against a tiled wall.

The problem is that he was relieving himself in an area meant for Muslims to perform wudhu, or ablution.

This refers to the act of washing oneself before prayer and can be considered a type of worship itself, Muslim SG explains.

Another male voice can be heard in the clip, presumably from the person recording it. He calls the man disrespectful for peeing at such a sacred area.

The offending man then replies, “Sorry, sorry. No I-” before the video cuts off.

Arrested by Malaysian authorities

The caption of the Facebook post also condemns the man for his actions, claiming that “Singaporeans are getting ruder”.

Later that same day, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi left a comment on the post.

He wrote that the suspect has since been detained by the police under Section 295 of Malaysia’s penal code.

The New Straits Times noted that this particular section addresses the defiling of a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.

It also reported that the suspect did not test positive for drugs.

However, he had a prior criminal record.

Plans top ut up clearer signs to public toilets

On Wednesday (10 May), The Star reported that there are plans to put up clearer signs to the public washrooms at the CIQ Complex soon.

Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, chairman of the state works, transportation, and infrastructure committee, said that this would be a great help to those who need to relieve themselves.

He does not encourage travellers to leave their vehicles to use the toilet, a separate New Straits Times article stated.

That said, those who can’t hold it in are reminded to use the proper facilities instead of peeing wherever they please.

