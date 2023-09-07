Skippy Peanut Butter Plushies Are Up For Grabs At 15 Claw Machines Across S’pore

Skippy Plushies Now Available At 15 Fun Claw Stores

Fans of Skippy peanut butter can now take their obsession to a whole new level with the brand’s new plushies.

This time around, Skippy Singapore has partnered with the claw machine store, Fun Claw.

If your claw machine skills are up to par, you might just be able to snag all four limited-edition plushies.

Plushies available in 4 different designs

Both Skippy Singapore and Fun Claw announced the collaboration on Instagram recently on 3 Sep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun Claw (@funclaw)

Based on the promotional video, it appears that there are four designs up for grabs.

These designs mirror the jars of Skippy’s signature flavours, namely chunky, creamy, chocolate stripe, and grape stripe peanut butter.

The plushies are available at any of Fun Claw’s 15 stores which you can locate here.

As it turns out, the plushies are also a part of an ongoing social media giveaway contest till 24 Sep.

Those who submit a photo or video of themselves and their plushies, tag @skippysingapore and @funclaw, and #SpreadingfunwithSKIPPY stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

This includes a one-year supply of Skippy peanut butter, four Superpark tickets, and 188 Fun Claw tokens.

Since its launch, many have tried their luck with the claw machines and some have even walked away with all four designs.

Skippy launches collectible merch

The plushies are not the only merchandise that Skippy Singapore has launched this year.

Just last month, it introduced two limited edition Skippy caps as a part of the brand’s 90th anniversary.

Those who wanted the cap only had to purchase a 1kg jar of Skippy’s creamy or chunky peanut butter to receive the cap for free.

With these exciting recent merch releases, one can’t help but think what other surprises await.

Also read: Starbucks Teams Up With Blackpink For New Drink & Merch, Time To Taste That Pink Venom

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @skippysingapore on Instagram.