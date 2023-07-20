Starbucks Teams Up With Blackpink For New Drink & Merch, Time To Taste That Pink Venom

Starbucks & Blackpink Collaborate On New Drink & Merchandise Collection

Attention, BLINKs — Starbucks has joined forces with K-pop sensation Blackpink for a new drink and merchandise line.

The first wave of products in this collection will launch on Monday (24 July) for Starbucks members and on Tuesday (25 July) for non-members.

The new drink is a strawberry and chocolate spin on Starbucks’ renowned Frappuccinos.

This collaboration will see the band’s iconic black and pink colour scheme integrated with the coffee chain’s products, which include reusable cups and gift cards.

Starbucks & Blackpink collection launches on 24 July for members

On Friday (14 July), Starbucks Singapore posted its first teaser for the collaboration on its social media pages.

The not-so-subtle hint is a short clip featuring a black-and-pink silhouette of a coffee cup. The Blackpink logo then scrolls by the centre of the cup, where the Starbucks logo usually sits.

Additionally, the group’s iconic “In Your Area” tagline also appears in the background.

Similar teasers then started appearing over the course of the next few days before the coffee chain confirmed the news.

The confirmation came as a newsletter to Starbucks members on Thursday (20 July).

On the same day, the brand officially announced on social media that the collaboration will officially drop on 25 July.

Starbucks members will have access to the collection a day before, on 24 July, the newsletter states.

It also teased what appears to be an unboxing video featuring Blackpink themselves.

The release date of the full video is still unclear as the post only states that it’s “coming soon”.

New strawberry & chocolate Frappuccino, reusable cups & more

The Starbucks and Blackpink ‘Turn Up Your Summer’ collab will introduce one new drink alongside new merchandise.

According to the Starbucks Singapore website, the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino is supposed to be reminiscent of the group’s latest album, ‘Born Pink’.

It’s a super pretty blend of strawberry syrup, dark chocolate sauce, oat milk, and chocolate curls. Light pink whipped cream and a heart-shaped piece of chocolate will adorn this special beverage.

Additionally, those who purchase the drink will be able to get a limited edition Blackpink reusable cup for S$8.90 each.

As for those looking for a gift for the BLINK in their lives, the collection will also feature special gift cards.

These cards have the Blackpink logo emblazoned over them against either a black or pink background.

The newsletter also revealed that more products, such as tumblers and passport holders, will be rolled out soon.

For more information, visit the Starbucks Singapore website.

Featured image adapted from BLACKPINK on Facebook and Starbucks Singapore.