Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Dies Aged 56, Best Known For Hit Song ‘All Star’ In Shrek

Smash Mouth Founding Frontman Steve Harwell Passes Away At 56

Steve Harwell, founding frontman of American Rock band Smash Mouth, has passed away. He was 56.

The band is best known for their hits in the 1990s and 2000s. This includes the popular 1999 hit ‘All Star’, which appeared in the 2001 ‘Shrek’ film.

The band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed the singer’s passing in a statement, per BBC. The cause of death was liver failure.

Smash Mouth has also released a moving tribute to the late vocalist in a post on social media, calling him a “true American Original”.

Died of liver failure, was receiving end-of-life care

According to Hayes, the singer died in the comfort of his home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by family and friends.

Up until then, he was receiving end-of-life care as he neared the final stages of his battle with liver failure.

On Sunday (3 Sep), the manager told TMZ that Harwell did not have much time left. His fiancée was taking care of the ill singer, who was in hospice at that point.

He died a day later, on Monday (4 Sep), aged 56.

Steve Harwell best known for Smash Mouth hits ‘All Star’ & more

Born on 9 Jan 1967, Steve Harwell is best known as the founding frontman of American Rock Band Smash Mouth.

The group is famous for a series of hits in the 1990s and 2000s, including the popular anthem ‘All Star’ from 1999. Subsequently, it gained even more traction after appearing in the 2001 ‘Shrek’ film.

On top of that, Smash Mouth also birthed other Pop-Rock staples, such as ‘Walkin’ on the Sun’ and ‘I’m a Believer’.

In 2021, Harwell retired from the band due to physical and mental health problems. These included alcoholism, as well as heart and neurological issues.

Band called late founding singer a ‘true American Original’

In a Facebook tribute post, Smash Mouth called their co-founder a “true American Original”.

Harwell was a character who was larger than life, and shot up into the sky like a Roman candle, they said.

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.”

According to the band, the singer achieved all the fame he had with very limited musical experience. This, hence, makes his accomplishments all the more noteworthy.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, fearlessly reckless ambition, and king-size cajones.”

Having lived a “100% full-throttle life”, they wrote that Harwell had burnt brightly across the universe before he departed from it.

“Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target.”

Featured image adapted from Smash Mouth on Facebook and YouTube.