Irish Singer Sinead O’Connor Dies At 56, Was Known For Her Outspoken Human Rights Advocacy

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has passed away at 56 years old.

She was best known for her single ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, as well as her outspoken activism for human rights causes.

Her family broke the news in a statement to Irish broadcaster RTE on Wednesday (26 July). However, they did not reveal the exact cause of death.

The singer’s family announced her passing “with great sadness” in their brief statement.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” read the statement.

Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Connor was born in Dublin, Ireland on 8 Dec 1966.

She later changed her legal name to Magda Davitt in 2017, and then Shuhada Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam. However, she continued using her birth name as her performer name.

The Irish singer was best known for her 1990 single, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Her rendition of the Prince composition propelled her to international fame. She also received ‘#1 World Single’ at the Billboard Music Awards that year for the track.

Additionally, the late musician also had 10 studio albums under her belt, released between 1987 and 2014.

According to the BBC, the Irish Prime Minister said she was an unmatched talent whose music was loved around the world.

The Irish President, Michael D Higgins also expressed that Ireland has lost one of its “greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades.”

Throughout her life, O’Connor was also an outspoken activist who campaigned for causes such as women’s and children’s rights.

Most memorably, in 1992, she ripped up a photograph of Pope John Paul II during her performance on ‘Saturday Night Live (SNL)’.

The act was in protest against the prevalence of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

This resulted in widespread condemnation against her, especially in the United States.

SNL broadcaster NBC banned O’Connor for life, and protestors were destroying copies of her records in Times Square.

Looking back, she told The New York Times in 2021 that while traumatising, she did not regret what she did.

“I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant.”

