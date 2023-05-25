Rock & Roll Queen Tina Turner Dies At 83, Passed Peacefully In Switzerland On 24 May

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tina Turner, Queen Of Rock & Roll, Passes Away

Music legend Tina Turner, also known as the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, has passed away.

According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), a representative for the singer said she passed peacefully in her home in Switzerland on Wednesday (24 May).

Turner had been struggling with health issues in the final years of her life.

However, the representative did not make clear the exact cause of the singer’s death.

Tina Turner dies aged 83 after long illness

On Wednesday (24 May), legendary Rock and Soul singer Tina Turner died peacefully in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich. The American-born Swiss musician was 83 years old when she passed.

Turner’s publicist broke the news about her death after a “long illness”. However, he did not reveal Turner’s exact cause of death.

This comes after a slew of health problems Turner faced in the last decade. She suffered a stroke in 2013, among other ailments.

Her high blood pressure brought on a kidney failure that led to her needing a transplant. Turner also suffered from intestinal cancer and chronic vertigo.

Built legendary music career after escaping abusive marriage

Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 Nov 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, in the United States, the artist fought her way to legendary status after years of struggle.

She fled her abusive first marriage with guitarist Ike Turner in 1978. The pair had a successful musical partnership as Ike & Tina Turner Revue in the late 60s, but their marriage failed when Tina was in her 30s.

While her solo music career stagnated for a few years after the split, her 1984 album ‘Private Dancer’ established her as a bona fide superstar.

The record spawned what is probably her most well-known song, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Most recently, the Grammy Hall of Fame inducted the track into its coveted ranks in 2012. It was her third time receiving the award.

Tina Turner: a bona fide superstar

Standing at 12 Grammys strong, Tina Turner’s raspy vocals and unending energy sold over 180 million albums and countless stadium shows.

Tina Turner was undeniably a musical powerhouse that entertained and inspired generations of fans and musicians who came after her.

Our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fans. We hope she rests in peace.

