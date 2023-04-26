22-Year-Old S’pore Undergrad Gets Court Order For Father To Pay S$180K Maintenance Amid Divorce

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Undergraduate Seeks Expenses For University & Living As Part Of Maintenance From Father

Amid his parents’ divorce, a 22-year-old man successfully obtained a lump-sum payment of nearly S$180,000 from his father.

The sum included maintenance for the undergraduate’s education and living fees. The court also ordered his father to pay a one-time travelling expense of S$3,000.

However, some of the son’s requests were turned down or diminished. These included monthly expenses for new apparel, social activities, and gym fees.

22-year-old son files for maintenance from father

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 22-year-old man made numerous claims against his father, whom he described as “neglectful”:

S$91,757 for education fees

S$87,840 for living expenses across four years

S$3,000 for one-time travelling expenses

S$1,532.95 in backdated expenses

These expenses amount to over S$180,000 and do not include the S$600 monthly maintenance the father has to pay until his son obtains his university degree.

In addition to the above claims, the son sought a monthly fee of S$200 for “clothing, bags, and shoes”. He allegedly argued that he needed smart attire for school presentations as well as other items for his co-curricular activities (CCAs).

However, the judge found the sum “extravagant” and reduced the amount to S$75 per month.

The judge apparently turned down some of the son’s other requests, including:

S$200 for social activities, dinner & entertainment

S$100 for gym fees

Judge says parent’s duty to provide for children

The undergraduate’s mother — who spent two decades as a housewife — began divorce proceedings in 2019, reported CNA.

The father, who worked as a teacher and was the sole breadwinner, was ordered to pay S$1,000 every month from March 2020. The sum was supposedly meant for his wife and son, who was 19 then.

But when the son turned 21 two years later, he was no longer eligible for the maintenance order. Hence, the young man filed a separate order seeking maintenance on his own behalf under the Women’s Charter.

The son had reportedly completed National Service then and was enrolled in an engineering course at a local university.

Studies aside, he also participated in several CCAs such as touch rugby and gymnastics. Due to his commitments, the son allegedly explained that working part-time was not possible for him.

District Judge Sarah Chua, who oversaw the case, said parents have a duty to provide their children with accommodation, clothing, food, and education that’s deemed “reasonable” in relation to their means.

Judge Chua also said the court has to consider several factors when ordering maintenance:

Financial needs of the child

Earning capacity of the parent or child

Standard of living before parent stopped providing “reasonable maintenance” to the child

