2 S’poreans Die After Canoe Accident In South Africa, Guides Couldn’t Resuscitate Them

2 Singaporeans Die After Canoes Capsize In South Africa On 18 June

Two Singaporeans passed away after a canoe expedition went south on Sunday (18 June) in South Africa.

The pair were among six Singaporeans who fell off into the river after their boats capsized.

After “extensive CPR efforts”, paramedics declared the two victims dead.

According to a statement by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the incident happened last Sunday (18 June) at Crocodile River — a river in South Africa.

20 Singaporeans, along with six local river guides, were reportedly part of the canoe expedition that went awry.

Four canoes reportedly capsized, causing six Singaporeans to fall into the water. Two tour guides then jumped in to save them.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, the Singaporean tourists and river guides were in the water and required assistance.

The two river guides were reportedly unconscious. Paramedics managed to extract them from the water and subsequently conveyed them to the hospital where they are currently recovering.

Unfortunately, two Singaporean tourists — a male and a female — succumbed to their injuries despite receiving “extensive CPR efforts”. Their bodies are now with the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

The other six Singaporeans who fell into the water were treated for injuries before being released.

A slow-moving river that’s home to actual crocodiles

Crocodile River is located in the eastern province of Mpumalanga in South Africa.

The river apparently spans about 12km and is known to be a “slow-moving river” with a “low gradient”.

As its name suggests, Crocodile River is home to some actual crocodiles, which occasionally get out on land to busk in the Sun.

At the time of writing, other details about the Singaporean victims, including their identities and cause of death are unavailable. We’ll update the article once we obtain such information.

Local police have reportedly opened an inquest into the incident. The tour operator is also helping the tourists and their families in assisting authorities with investigations.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. We hope those injured during the incident will have a swift and smooth recovery.

