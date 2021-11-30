7 SIA Passengers Who Flew From South Africa Transited In S’pore, Including A Close Contact

The emergence of the Omicron variant has sent waves of concern around the world, especially after cases were detected in a number of countries worldwide within a short period.

On Monday (29 Nov), 2 passengers who travelled from South Africa to Australia via Singapore tested positive for the new variant.

In a later update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that 7 passengers from the Johannesburg-Singapore flight, which carried the 2 infected individuals, had disembarked in Singapore.

This includes a close contact of an “infected individual”. All 7 of them are currently undergoing isolation, MOH said.

7 SIA passengers arrived in Singapore from South Africa on 27 Nov

In a press release on Monday (29 Nov) evening, the Ministry of Health said that 7 passengers from Singapore Airlines SQ481 had disembarked in Singapore.

Source

The flight in question flew from Johannesburg, South Africa to Singapore on 27 Nov.

The 2 individuals who tested positive for the Omicron variant after flying from Singapore to Sydney were also on the same flight. They transited in Singapore to another flight, SQ211, to Australia.

According to MOH, 1 of the 7 passengers who disembarked was a close contact of an “infected individual” on the flight and is currently serving quarantine.

MOH did not disclose if the “infected individual” was one of the 2 individuals who tested positive for the Omicron variant in Australia.

The other 6 passengers who disembarked are currently serving a 10-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and will undergo a PCR test.

Meanwhile, most travellers on SQ481 remained in the transit area at Changi Airport until leaving for Sydney. MOH clarified that they didn’t enter Singapore.

Prior to departure, all SQ481 passengers tested negative for Covid-19 on their pre-departure tests.

The authorities will also be conducting contact tracing for Changi Airport staff who may have been in transient contact with the 2 travellers infected with the Omicron variant.

2 passengers on Singapore-Sydney flight has Omicron variant

Earlier on Monday (29 Nov), Australian authorities reported 2 cases of the Omicron variant on the SQ211 flight from Singapore to Sydney.

The flight departed from Singapore at 10.30am on Sunday (28 Nov) and arrived in Sydney some 8 hours later.

For precautionary purposes, all crew members on the SIA fight will be self-quarantined and tested.

Hope measures will slow down arrival of Omicron variant

The extremely infectious nature of the Omicron variant, coupled with our interconnectedness, likely means it’s only a matter of time before the strain spreads to every corner of the world.

While experts race to find out more about the latest variant, governments can only take precautionary measures to slow down transmissions.

We hope the passengers and in particular, the close contact, are not infected and that the measures will slow down transmissions until we get a better handle on the variant.

