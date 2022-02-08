SPF Artwork Of Loan Sharks In Woodlands Confuses Netizens

In our cluttered world, attention spans are short-lived. As such, demanding an audience may require some unorthodox marketing methods.

Recently, it seems the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has also resorted to some eye-opening visuals to bring across their message.

Located near Vista Point in Woodlands, the standing display warns of loan sharks and how getting involved with them can lead to “a hell of a life”.

The message, coupled with the frightening visuals, seems to confuse netizens. Many commented that the wording even sounded quite positive to them.

SPF artwork despite scene of loan shark demanding money

On Monday (7 Feb) evening, Reddit user HeavyArmsJin posted a picture of a standing display from the SPF they found in Woodlands.

The display depicts a scene of a loan shark haunting their loanee, demanding payment.

A mock gate, bicycle chain, and paint splatter made for quite the striking visual in contrast to the heartland mall.

Other signs such as the ominous hand-painted “O$P$” writing, and what appears to be a fire, make up the rest of the display.

Netizens confused by choice of words

However, what peeved netizens the most was the choice of words used in the display.

Written in red and white, a text reads, “Stay Away From Ah Longs Or You’ll Have A Hell Of A Life”.

The latter expression is often used to describe a great time which this netizen seemed to infer from the text.

On the right side of the display, the SPF also included what unsolicited loan text messages looked like, with one netizen pointing out that they’ve been receiving the same texts as well.

Confusing messages aside, one netizen gave his verdict on the display and rated the avant-garde installation a 10 out of 10.

MS News has reached out to the SPF for a statement on the matter and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Stay away from loan sharks wherever possible

While wordplay is one way to turn some heads, perhaps it’d be less confusing to go something simpler — either the display or message will do.

Regardless, we hope the SPF’s message gets across and that folks will stay away from loan sharks wherever possible.

Featured image adapted from /u/HeavyArmsJin on Reddit.