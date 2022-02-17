Redditor Holds Hand Up To Huge Spider At Pasir Ris Park

Recently, Pasir Ris Park has been receiving much attention for its thriving wildlife. Besides majestic owls, the park is apparently home to a spider that’s bigger than an adult hand.

Redditor u/paddy_boomsticks shared an HD photo of the creature yesterday (16 Feb).

While many users admired the unique-looking spider, some were more impressed by the Redditor’s bravery in getting so close to the creature.

Got close to spider at Pasir Ris Park to show its size

In a post on Wednesday (16 Feb), Redditor u/paddy_boomsticks uploaded a photo of a spider that appeared slightly larger than their upturned palm.

According to a reply to a netizen’s comment, the OP said that they held their hand near the spider to accurately show the creature’s huge size.

Several Redditors identified the creature as a Golden Orb Weaver Spider, with some claiming that there have been previous sightings of it at the same park.

The Golden Orb Weaver Spider can be distinguished by its unique yellow-banded legs and plum-coloured body, notes the Australian Museum.

The Redditor apparently got so close that they ended up lightly pushing against the spider’s web, which is faintly visible in the photo.

Redditors impressed with OP’s bravery

Even though the spider was meant to be the star of the photo, many commenters were more fixated on the OP’s bravery for getting so close to it, with one joking that u/paddy_broomsticks has “balls of steel”.

Another Redditor teased that the OP may be trying to become Spider-Man.

Perhaps intrigued by the giant spider, one user simply took the opportunity to share fun facts about the creature.

Reminder to be careful with animals

Singapore’s thriving wildlife has provided us with marvellous sights we won’t normally expect in an urban city.

As exciting as seeing wild animals may be, we should remember to admire them from a safe distance.

Let’s hope that we’ll continue seeing more of such spectacular wildlife around Singapore in years to come.

