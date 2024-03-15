‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Young-soo found guilty of sexual misconduct, gets 8 months’ jail

‘Squid Game’ actor found guilty for sexually harassing woman

Squid Game star Oh Young-soo has been found guilty of sexual misconduct on Friday (15 March).

The 79-year-old was handed an eight-month jail sentence after a court in Korea found him guilty of sexually harassing a woman in 2017.

He is also suspended for two years and will be required to fulfil 40 hours in a sexual violence treatment program.

Oh found guilty of hugging and kissing woman

According to The Korean Herald (KH), Oh was accused of hugging a woman while on a walking trail and kissing her on the cheek back in 2017.

The victim filed charges against Oh in Dec 2021, following the actor’s debut in the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’.

Oh was subsequently charged in November 2022.

Court confirms victim was telling the truth

In its verdict, the court stated that the contents of the victim’s journal and counselling reports after the incident were “consistent with what happened”.

“Her testimonies could not have been given unless she actually experienced it,” the verdict read.

The court also considered O’s clean criminal record before the incident, ordering his personal information or record not to be revealed.

The court also did not restrict Oh from any type of employment.

According to The Korean Times, Oh told reporters outside the court that he plans to appeal the verdict.

Oh played Oh Il-nam — a seemingly vulnerable old man who turned out to be the main antagonist of the series — in Squid Game. He is the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a TV series.

Featured image adapted from Legit.ng Breaking News on Facebook and The Korea Times.