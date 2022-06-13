Squid Game Gets Green Light For Season 2, Will Introduce Creepy Doll’s Boyfriend Cheol-su

Netflix Green Lights Squid Game Season 2

Korean drama Squid Game took the world by storm when it was released on Netflix last September.

As audiences quickly devoured the nine episodes available, they were left wanting more.

We have good news. On Monday (13 Jun), Netflix announced that Squid Game season two has officially received the green light.

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk even gave a few teasers, saying Gi-hun will return. Fans will also get to see the boyfriend of Young-hee — the creepy doll.

Gi-hun & Front Man will return

On Monday (13 Jun), Netflix announced the long-awaited news: Squid Game season two is now official.

With a new round of the games coming up, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk said the main character, Gi-hun, will return along with Front Man, the villain of the show.

Trying to keep the new season shrouded in mystery, he also said the man in the suit who invites commuters to play the Korean ddakji game “might” be back.

That’s Gong Yoo’s character, if you need a slap to remember.

More importantly, Hwang also revealed that the infamous animatronic doll, featured in the ‘Red Light Green Light’ game, will have a boyfriend called Cheol-su.

Notably, Hwang previously said most of the first season’s characters would not be returning to Season two.

He told Deadline that this was because most of them were dead, but he will “try something” to bring them back.

Director thanks fans for support

With the announcement of the new season, Hwang said it took 12 long years to bring the first Squid Games season to life. But it only took 12 days for it to become the most popular Netflix series in history.

He thanked fans all around the world for watching and loving the show.

Hwang then asked that they join the Squid Game team once more for a whole new round of the games.

It is still unclear when season two will be released. According to Variety, Hwang previously indicated that the episodes will premier at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024.

Looking forward to Squid Game 2

The Squid Game series has been a hit since its release in Sep 2021.

And if you were left wanting more after the first season’s cliffhanger that left many questions unanswered, the new round of games will be something to look forward to.

Cue the series’ spine-chilling, haunting theme song.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Netflix on Facebook and Netflix.