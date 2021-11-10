Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed By Director Hwang Dong-hyuk

Squid Game has been, by far, one of the standout shows of 2021. The sensational hit kept us at the edge of our seats throughout all 9 episodes with unexpected plot twists and reveals.

Given how the series ended – don’t worry, this article is spoiler-free – fans are hoping that the Korean thriller would return for a 2nd season.

On Tuesday (9 Nov), Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed this while being interviewed at a screening event.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

However, it appears we’re still in the early days of the production as Hwang wasn’t able to elaborate further.

Squid Game season 2 is in the planning process

During a brief interview at a screening event in Los Angeles, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk dropped a highly anticipated announcement regarding the drama’s sequel.

Acknowledging the “pressure”, “demand” and “love” for the 2nd season, Hwang said he felt almost as if the team didn’t have a choice but to accede to the fans’ request.

While most fans would understandably be excited about the news, the details seem rather scarce for now.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Hwang said it’s too early to confirm when and how the story will unfold.

He did, however, share that he’s currently in the “planning process” of the new season.

Presumably not to let fans leave feeling disappointed, Hwang ended the interview by giving some sort of assurance,

Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.

However, a Netflix spokesperson told CNBC that talks are still ongoing for Season 2 of Squid Game and that nothing has been cast in stone yet.

Hope 2nd season will be as good as the first

Though dark and twisted, Squid Game has entertained viewers worldwide during the pandemic.

Like most fans, we hope there will indeed be a 2nd season and that it’ll be as thrilling and its predecessor.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @netflixqueue on Twitter.