Squirrel Injured After Being Run Over Twice By Bike At ECP, Sent To ACRES For Care

Injured Squirrel Rescued After Being Hit By Bicycle

Nothing quite stirs up our emotions like seeing a cute critter hurt. A man saw an injured squirrel at East Coast Park last Saturday (16 Sep).

A cyclist on a bike had allegedly run the animal over.

After noticing it bleeding, the OP rescued the squirrel and left it at the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) drop-off cage.

While ACRES proved unable to provide an update due to limited resources, they promised to take good care of the animal.

Squirrel injured after being hit by bicycle

The OP posted about the heartbreaking encounter on the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

He said he found a squirrel lying injured in the grass in East Coast Park on the morning of Saturday (16 Sep).

According to witnesses, a cyclist had allegedly collided with the squirrel. Both the bicycle’s front and back wheels apparently ran the squirrel over.

It is not known if the hit was an accident. Regardless, the cyclist did not stick around to help the injured critter.

The injured squirrel did not appear to be moving. The photos OP took showed it bleeding from the mouth.

A leaf nearby also seemed to be smeared with some of its red blood.

Squirrel rescued and brought to ACRES

The OP decided to store the poor critter in a shoebox and bring it to ACRES.

He left it inside the drop-off cage, and hoped for its speedy recovery.

ACRES got back to the OP yesterday (17 Sep), thanking him and acknowledging that they had picked up the squirrel.

However, as the rescue team and animal care team were physically separate, they could not provide an update.

Furthermore, due to the large amount of animals being cared for, they lacked the resources to provide constant updates on them.

Regardless, ACRES promised that they would provide the best care they could for the squirrel.

Additionally, they provided their Instagram and YouTube channels.

ACRES mentioned that they may post about the squirrel on those platforms eventually.

Last month, ACRES reported they were monitoring an otter with a string around its neck.

Featured image adapted from Duilio Knight on Facebook.